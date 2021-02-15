Former US president’s lack of conviction shows how divided America remains



Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted for the second time in a historic Senate impeachment trial, but not before being reprimanded by several Republican senators for the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill. The final vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, minus the 67 guilty votes needed to convict Trump. Importantly, seven Republican senators joined their fellow Democrats in finding Trump guilty, underscoring the bipartisan consensus on the actions of former presidents that led to the right-wing insurgency. There is no denying that Trump has spread a flood of lies about the loss of the presidential election and openly urged his supporters to go to Congress. There is no way for him to escape responsibility for the attack on the seat of American power. However, the Senate vote means that despite being impeached twice, Trump can technically still come back and challenge the 2024 presidential election. In fact, the Senate vote revealed the dilemma facing the Republican Party, Trump still retaining considerable popularity among the party base. Meanwhile, Democrats could have done a better job summoning witnesses for the trial, instead of rushing the process. In the end, they opted for a compromise that would never be enough. President Joe Biden may have wanted to move forward and nurture the bipartisan spirit of Congress that he felt was necessary to tackle Covid and a myriad of other challenges facing America. But the failure of Trump’s conviction shows how divided America continues to mend these cracks will not be easy. It is music to the ears of autocrats like the Chinese Xi Jinping. From Delhis’ point of view, however, American instability and division would be a negative development. Biden said America is back. Delhi badly needs this to balance China’s rise. Facebook Twitter Linkedin E-mail

This article appeared as an editorial opinion in the print edition of The Times of India.



--> END OF ARTICLE





