President-in-Office Donald Trump acquitted on Saturday





National review

Bidens Executive Decree on Housing: Replacing Old Sins with New Sins

President Bidens’ wave of executive orders has now spread to housing policy and a commitment to reverse the Trump administration’s approach to fair housing. Specifically, it would mean reversing Trump’s overthrow of an Obama-era rule known as “ Affirmatively Promote Fair Housing, ” designed to introduce affordable (read subsidized) housing into suburban zip codes. high income. To justify a return to this controversial policy, President Biden reiterated a long litany of sins related to federal housing policy. He is right about several of them, but he is wrong about his approach to redress. More subsidized housing, in the tragic tradition of public housing, will only fuel division and do little to help minority groups in their quest for upward mobility. It is indisputable, as President Biden stated in his executive order, that during the 20th century federal, state and local governments systematically implemented racially discriminatory housing policies that contributed to the segregation of neighborhoods. and have inhibited equality of opportunity and the possibility of creating wealth for Blacks, Latin American families, Asians and Pacific Islanders, Native Americans and other underserved communities. More importantly, the Federal Housing Authority did not insure mortgages for blacks in white neighborhoods, and racial covenants against blacks (and Jews, for that matter) were the norm in the 1950s. Urban highways have passed through low-income, often (but not exclusively) minority neighborhoods, displacing thousands of people. Today we end up with the Cross Bronx Expressway and the Chrysler Freeway. However, even these excuses are selective. African Americans, in particular, have suffered the tragedy of a (always) favorite progressive program: public housing. A key story here is underestimated. Historically the black neighborhoods of Central Harlem, Detroits Black Bottom, Chicagos Bronzeville, Desoto-Carr in St. Louis have been denigrated as slums, even though they were home to large numbers of real estate owners and hundreds of black-owned businesses. When they were allowed to make way for social housing, they were replaced by skyscrapers in which the accumulation of property assets was by definition impossible. The social fabric of mutual aid, civil society and upward mobility has been torn apart. Blacks have always been, and remain, disproportionately represented in public and otherwise subsidized housing, often trapped in long-term dependency by counterproductive policies: when their income increases, so does the rent. Compensating for this double story of outright racism and harmful progressivism does not have to mean a new generation of housing sins. But promoting fair housing with assertion, if it were to be restored, is just that. Federal pressure through the leverage of local assistance programs to force the introduction of subsidized rental housing for low-income tenants has long been a sign of resistance from lower-middle-class, white residents. and blacks, rightly concerned that households that have not struggled and saved going to their neighborhoods will pose problems. Concentrations of voucher tenants, dispersed by demolition of some social housing projects, have already spread dysfunction and poor maintenance, especially in apartment buildings in Warrensville Heights, the Ohio hometown of Marcia Fudge , the new secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Racial integration and fair housing remain goals America must strive for. But it does mean understanding how neighborhoods work. Americans, black and white, choose themselves to live in areas where they share the socio-economic characteristics of their neighbors. Some Liberals may not like it, but they are also their personal choices. When members of minority groups share the economic and educational backgrounds of new neighbors, the risks of intolerance are greatly reduced. This is why fair housing should mean non-discrimination and not new subsidized developments. Instead, Biden duplicates the example set by the Obama administration in Westchester County, which was forced to spend $ 60 million to subsidize 874 housing units in a county where racial and ethnic minorities are already well represented. This means that current black and Hispanic homeowners, who bought their homes through effort and savings, will have to see their county taxes used to subsidize others to the tune of $ 68,000 per home. Exclusive suburbs will not be forced to open by confrontation. There will be endless chases. Instead, HUD, to have a useful role, must try to use tools such as model zoning (suggestions, not mandates) to convince local planning boards to allow the market to build natural affordable housing. small houses, including small multi-family, on small lots. Historically, this is how the American working class has been able to afford housing. An administration genuinely interested in correcting past sins in housing policy would not overlook the existing problems of public and subsidized housing. Here’s a bold idea: sell social housing projects on high-value real estate (see Brooklyn’s waterfront) and offer cash compensation to its residents. They should be able to move wherever they want or just put some money aside. There is a lot about our housing past that needs fixing. Doubling down on previous sins is not the way to start.

