Jokowi’s critical controversy and the reduction in civil liberties

Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) declared Indonesian Democracy Index (IDI) in 2019 amounted to 74.92 points, an increase of 2.53 compared to the previous year. This figure is the highest in the last 10 years.

“It is encouraging to see that democracy in Indonesia has increased year by year, and 2019 is the highest,” BPS chief Kecuk Suhariyanto said on August 3, 2020.

However, in the BPS data, civil liberties as one aspect of the IDI assessment decreased by 1.26 points.





In the aspect of civil liberties, four variables are evaluated by BPS. First, freedom of association and association received 78.03 points, down 4.32 points from 2018. Second, freedom of expression reached 84.29 points, down 1.88 points.

In addition, freedom of belief obtained 83.03 points, up 0.17 points compared to 2018. Finally, the absence of discrimination received 92.35 points, an increase of 0.58 points.

If detailed below, there is a regression in indicators covering threats or use of violence by government officials that impede freedom of opinion, assembly and association, as well as threats or use of violence by community groups linked to religious teachings.

Second, actions or statements by officials that discriminate on the basis of gender, ethnicity or other vulnerable groups, as well as restrict the freedom to worship.

At the same time, improvements were noted in indicators covering threats or the use of violence by the community that impeded freedom of opinion, group and association, as well as for reasons of gender, ethnicity or origin. other vulnerable groups.

In addition, improvements to written rules that limit freedom of religious worship; and / or which are discriminatory in terms of gender, ethnicity or other vulnerable groups.

The data revealed by the BPS is different from the data presented by the 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla (JK) at the ‘National Democracy Forum’ organized by the PKS on Friday (12/2).

Based on the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) survey, JK said, Indonesia’s democracy index has declined. In the survey, Indonesia was ranked 64th out of 167 countries in the world.

The Democracy Index issue was brought to light by JK in response to President Joko Widodo’s earlier statement calling on the public to be more active in criticizing government performance.

“A few days ago the president announced that he was welcome to criticize the government. Of course many would like to see how to criticize the government without being called by the police?” JK said.

According to him, in the implementation of a good democracy, it is necessary to control the implementation of the government. He also called on the PKS, as an opposition party, to fulfill its obligation to supervise the government.

“Without control, democracy does not work,” he said.

Jokowi called on the public to more actively criticize the government’s performance. He also called on the government to improve the quality of public services.

Jokowi wants public services to be better in the future. The former mayor of Solo hopes that all parties will participate in its realization.

“The public must be more active in conveying criticism, contributions or the potential for maladministration, and public services must continue to improve their improvement efforts,” Jokowi said during a speech at the launch of the annual report 2020 from the Mediator, Monday (8/2).

On the other hand, the inhabitants have the feeling that they are not free to express their opinions because they are eclipsed by the law n ° 11 of 2008 (UU ITE). These regulations often catch people who criticize the government.

Journalist Dandhy Dwi Laksono, for example, recently recalled his arrest with criminal articles from the ITE Law linked to tweets about Papua on Twitter.

He also mentioned that Ananda Badudu, who was originally best known as a musician and journalist, was arrested for raising and channeling student action funds from September 23 to 24, 2019. At that time, the protests against the controversial bill became law towards the end. of the period 2014-2019., including the RKUHP.

Activist Ravio Patra was also caught in the ITE law, accusing him of inviting others to carry out the nationwide looting on April 30. At that time, workers and students were planning a protest against the job creation bill on April 30. The protest was canceled after the incident.

Apart from them, there are still many other names taken from the ITE law when they issue criticism. Some of them are the drummer of Superman is Dead Jerinx, to the frontman of Dewa 19 who is also a politician of Gerindra Ahmad Dhani.

Residents are also faced with buzzers. It’s not uncommon for people who criticize government policies to end up intimidating by buzzers on social media accounts. In addition, there are threats doxing namely the activity of dismantling or disseminating personal information of others which is not carried out by the authorities or without the authorization of the individual concerned.

One of the most significant cases occurred in mid-2020. At that point, Komika Bintang Emon commented on the low verdict against Novel striker Baswedan. After the comment went viral, Bintang began to be blasphemed by anonymous accounts. In the end, the buzzer played the problem that the Star was an addict. Bintang responded by showing the results of a urine test.

Likewise, former KKP minister Susi Pudjiastuti and the eldest daughter of fourth president Ri Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) Alissa had experienced their respective Twitter accounts regarding their recent statements.

An economist who is also a PDIP executive, Kwiek Kian Gie, also expressed concern. Kwik even compared the current conditions with the New Order. In this notorious authoritarian regime, Kwik admits that he can freely transmit criticism through the mass media. But for now, he was afraid to do that.

“I’ve never been more afraid than now to express a different opinion with good intentions of offering an alternative. Immediately everything was buzzed, personal affairs were diodal,” Kwik said on the @kiangiekwik Twitter account. ‘he had authorized to CNNIndonesia.com to quote.

In particular, Jusuf Kalla wondered how the public could criticize Jokowi’s government without having to be summoned by the police.

Palace circles did not respond constructively to JK’s question. Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) expert Ade Irfan Pulungan said JK even seemed to want to provoke the situation

(mts / off)





