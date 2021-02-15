Opinion of underperforming Punjab bureaucrats – Pakistan





PMO Takes Action Against Agents For Not Responding To Citizen Portal Complaints PMDU Report Says 263 Officers Received Warning Letters, Seven Show Cause Notices, 833 Requested Attention

ISLAMABAD: Punjab bureaucrats have again come under fire for ignoring public complaints or delaying action on them, with many senior officials receiving justification notifications from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to the PMO, rationale notifications and warning letters were sent to abandoned officers for their lackluster response or inaction to the public complaints registered on the Pakistani Citizens Portal.

Punjab’s secretaries for information, agriculture, excise and irrigation have been urged to improve their performance, an official press release said on Sunday. Action was launched after Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a cabinet meeting, took note of the ineffectiveness of government officials which some federal ministers had also highlighted, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of the Punjab, Jawwad Rafiq, completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officer dashboards and a report from the PM Delivery Unit (PMDU) has been submitted to the Prime Minister.

According to the report, 263 officers received warning letters, seven received show cause notices and 833 officers were asked to exercise caution in the future, while explanations were requested from 111 officers.

The performance of 403 agents was also assessed in the report.

Letters were written to 20 deputy commissioners, including those of Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura, while notices of justification were served on 43 deputy commissioners, including those of Raiwind, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, Nankana Sahib and Pindigheb.

Urging officers to improve their performance, the prime minister’s office said the purpose of sending warning letters was to warn them. Steps are being taken to extend the facilities to the population in line with the prime minister’s vision, the prime minister’s office said.

According to PMDU, more than 50 briefings for designated focal persons had been held both at the PM’s office and at the organizational level. In addition, the circulation of a well-written manual of user guidelines for handling complaints and suggestions and a number of notices have also been published from time to time.

However, the preliminary report found that complaints were neither dealt with according to the instructions set out in the manual nor decided at an appropriate level.

The report stresses that the quality of the response to citizens’ complaints shows that the system is left in the hands of subordinates, with the majority of decisions being made by them.

He identified that many resolved complaints lacked letter / notification / image, some were dropped for poor pleas, many were judged at an unauthorized level and unnecessary time was wasted providing only a response to the complainant. .

The absence of any compelling reason for lack of redress, assertion of redress or partial redress compared to the actual situation and lack of reopening of complaints with negative feedback was also highlighted in the report.

The PMDU had asked the chief secretaries and the general inspectors of the police to proceed as a first step to an evaluation of the performance of the dashboards of the officers targeted by the constitution of a dedicated committee under the chairmanship of a non-inferior officer. at BPS-20. The committee had been asked to conduct a performance assessment of the scorecard of affected agents, identify gaps and agents responsible for poor and optimal performance.

The unit was given the task of examining complaints as an instrument to improve any system. It helps identify areas of underperforming service delivery that can be addressed in a timely manner. Complaints can also be useful for the supervision and accountability of the performance of the officers / officials concerned, said a document released by the PMO.

He said the Pakistani Citizen Portal has completed its year and during this period every effort has been made to improve the capacity of ministries / divisions, provincial departments and organizations to properly handle complaints.

Posted in Dawn on February 15, 2021

