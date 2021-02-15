PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for “ Mann Ki Baat ” February 28

Ahead of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat” later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited residents of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.

“Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted a variety of topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agricultural innovation. I would love to hear more motivating anecdotes for the program in February. , which will take place on the 28th, “PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for people inviting ideas for the upcoming” Mann Ki Baat “.

The program that takes place on the last Sunday of each month will take place on February 28 of that month.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on the themes and issues that interest you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your thoughts on the topics he should address in the 74th episode of Mann Ki Baat,” a the Indian government said in a statement.

“Send us your suggestions on any themes or issues you would like the Prime Minister to address in the next Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this open forum or you can also call the toll-free number 1-800-11-7800 and record your message for the prime minister in Hindi or English, ”the statement added.

Read also | Why Mumbais mojo is beyond its inhabitants

Last week Prime Minister Modi greeted radio listeners on World Radio Day and called it “fantastic media that deepens social ties”.

“Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and congratulations to all who rock radio with innovative content and music. This is fantastic media, deepening social connections. I feel personally the positive impact of radio through #MannKiBaat, ”PM Modi tweeted on February 13.

Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and congratulations to all who rock the radio with innovative content and music. It’s a fantastic medium, which deepens the social bond. I personally feel the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2021