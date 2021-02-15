SNL Spoofs wins impeachment trial with Minions and Jar-Jar Binks





Saturday Night Live poked fun at Donald Trump’s defense team during his second impeachment hearing with a video featuring Jar Jar Binks and the Minions.

Saturday Night Livemocked Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial with an edited video that included clips from Star Wars Minions and Jar Jar Binks. It was a nod to a questionable video produced by the former president’s lawyers as part of his defense, which featured tapes of several prominent Democrats repeatedly uttering the word “fight.”

Before ending his only term as President of the United States, Donald Trump was indicted a second time by the House of Representatives for insurgency. According to the representatives who laid the charges, he had incited a riot during a speech on January 6, 2021, leading to a violent crowd storming the Capitol with the intention of stopping official recognition by Congress of the results. of the 2020 election, which confirmed Joseph Biden as the 46th president. While the former president was easily impeached in the lower house of representatives, the United States Constitution requires that the impeachment trial take place in the Senate and that two-thirds of senators must vote in favor of impeachment for that it results in a conviction and / or resignation from office. As a result, Senate hearings were inevitable, as it seemed unlikely that Republicans would break ranks with their party to vote against the former president and secure a conviction.

The opening sketch for the last episode of Saturday Night Live referenced the ridiculous tone the Senate trial had acquired, with a parody of the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight. Alex Moffat played the titular host, who interviewed several Republican senators on their satisfaction. were with the lawsuit, before showing footage of the “winning” defense. The footage poked fun at how ill-prepared lawyers for the ex-president appeared and one of the strangest points of the defense, which argued that the ex-president’s political rivals were also responsible for encouraging violence, with a montage of random snippets of prominent Democrats saying the word “fight”. The sketch can be viewed in full below, with the timeline starting at 5:13.

While it was hard to overstate the absurdity of this moment, Saturday Night Live did its best by inserting more clips of people saying the word “fight” into the cut of clips of Vice President Kamala Harris and by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. These included Lady Gaga singing the word “fight” as part of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during President Joseph Biden’s inauguration, Brad Pit (as Tyler Durden) in a clip for Fight Club, a scene from the first Karate Kid movie and a brawl between two of the Minions from Despicable Me, who were cheered on by their fellow Minions chanting the word ‘fight’. The edit concluded with Jar Jar Binks saying “Gungans nodyin’without a fight” and defense attorney Michael van der Veen (played by Pete Davidson) declaring “Meesa rest my case”.

While Saturday Night Live shed light on the impeachment trial with these clips from Star Wars and Minions, this dark chapter in American history cannot be easily laughed at. The Senate hearing was a bigger farce than anything Loren Michaels produced in 46 seasons of Saturday Night Live. Fortunately, while the Senate may have failed in its duty, there is nothing it can do to protect the former president from the trials awaiting him in many state criminal courts and it seems certain that Donald Trump’s name will only live in infamy. .

