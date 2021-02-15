With the cold shoulder of the United States, should Israel now pivot towards France? – Analysis

With a cold wind starting to blow towards Israel from Washington as US President Joe Biden has yet to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his oddly equivocal spokesperson on whether Israel remains an important ally of states -United, maybe now is the time for Israel to consider modernizing. and the overhaul of links with France.

Yes, France, a country that so many Israelis see as anti-Israel because of its almost reflexive support for Palestinian positions in international forums, and its often hyper-critical condemnations of Israeli politics. Yes, France, a country that many Israelis look on with suspicion dating back to the Charles de Gaulle arms embargo just before the Six Day War of 1967.

Why? Because, as Oliver Rafowicz, former IDF spokesperson for foreign media, wrote in a September position paper for the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), France’s political interests “Currently agree with those of Israel” on multiple issues.

First, French President Emmanuel Macron has taken the lead in Europe by strongly opposing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plans in the Eastern Mediterranean, whether in relation to Turkey’s disputes with Greece and Cyprus, or in supporting rival camps in Libya. And this tough stance against Erdogan puts Israel and France on the same side of the fence when it comes to Turkey.

Last week Greece and France signed a $ 3 billion arms deal as part of Greece’s efforts to bolster its army to deal with Turkish challenges in its neighborhood. This arms deal followed by weeks the announcement that Israel and Greece had agreed to a $ 1.68 billion. agreement to establish and operate a flight training center for the Greek Air Force.

Greece and Turkey engaged in a showdown last summer in the Mediterranean, with Turkey sending an exploration vessel and a small navy flotilla to conduct seismic research in waters Greece considers its own, and Greece sending its own warships and organizing naval exercises with allies. Macron was at the forefront of the EU in supporting Greece.

In the Libyan conflict too, Macron has positioned France with its close Gulf ally the United Arab Emirates and Egypt against Turkey, which has sent military support to the UN-recognized government in Tripoli. France, along with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, are supporting the rival forces of General Khalifa Haftar.

"Macron is the only leader to actively confront Turkish policy in the eastern Mediterranean and not just to oppose it. In doing so, he made France an effective ally of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, "Rafowicz wrote.

In Lebanon too, he said, Macron has visited Beirut twice since the deadly explosion last August and is taking the lead in demanding reforms from the Lebanese government that would shrink Hezbollah’s wings – which is consistent also with Israeli interests.

“In close coordination with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates … Macron defined the protection of moderate Muslim nations and the fight against Islamist radicalism as fundamental French interests,” he wrote.

And above all, France is becoming the Western power taking the strongest position against Iran. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned just days ago that Iran was building up its nuclear capacity, and that when talks with Iran are renewed, in plus nuclear issues, “tough discussions will be needed on ballistic proliferation and Iran’s destabilization of its neighbors in the region.”

Macron, in a recent interview, called on other countries in the region – such as Saudi Arabia – to participate in negotiations with Iran, saying the exclusion of these countries was a mistake in the negotiations that led to the 2015 agreement.

With this kind of comments and positioning, France is returning to a position it occupied under the Obama administration when it took the hardest line against Iranians in one of the six countries involved in the negotiations – y including the United States.

France’s difficult position vis-à-vis Iran, said JISS vice chairman and former deputy chairman of the National Security Council, Eran Lerman, gives Israel something to work with to convince the Biden administration not to rush into the agreement again. Biden said he wanted to rebuild transatlantic relations, and having coordinated positions on the issue with France could be beneficial to Israel.

In the negotiations leading up to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, France was keen to get Israel’s contribution to the deal, but that contribution was not made because Netanyahu – who did not want to give any legitimacy to the deal. agreement – ordered all Israeli bodies not to engage. with other parties on the agreement. In Netanyahu’s mind, such a commitment would do nothing to improve the deal, and no deal was better than a bad deal.

“There are very important French positions which coincide with ours on Iran and Turkey,” Lerman said, adding that Israel “must be more closely coordinated with Paris.”

Nevertheless, the Palestinian question appears to be a possible obstacle to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

According to Rafowicz, however, the commonalities of interests that Jerusalem and Paris share on a wide range of issues “from Libya to Lebanon, and across the Arabian Peninsula to Iran” should “act to reduce the salience of the differences. between the two. countries concerning the Palestinian question. “

In this, France could be pressured by the UAE not to have its ties with Israel held hostage to Palestinian interests.

“France should take a fresh look at the benefits of closer relations with Israel. In turn, Israel should take the initiative to create a formal / informal framework for bilateral talks, possibly supplemented later by a multilateral framework comprising Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, ”Rafowicz wrote.

“The manifest alignment of Abu Dhabi, Manama and Jerusalem provides a diplomatic and military platform to rebuild past relations based on emerging common interests and a new perspective on the Middle East,” he said. he writes, adding that if France’s interventions in Lebanon and Libya and efforts to contain Turkey are to succeed, “rapprochement with Israel is essential”.