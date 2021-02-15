Travel agencies join forces and urge Boris Johnson to allow overseas stays by May

Boris Johnson will come under pressure today from a newly formed action group demanding that international travel resume from May 1.

He comes as the government has in fact declared war on the travel industry by advising that no one should book a vacation in Britain or abroad.

The new group, called Save Our Summer (SOS), is made up of UK travel agencies with total annual revenues of more than $ 11 billion before the Covid crisis.

He demands that the Prime Minister and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announce a clear timetable for the opening of trips.

They want this to reflect the government’s own projections that all of the UK’s most vulnerable people should have received two doses of the vaccine in early spring.

The group is supported by travel agencies, which ensure that anyone booking through them will have the right to receive a refund or rebook their vacation if the trip is canceled or not possible due to government restrictions on Covid-19.

They include Trailfinders, Easyjet Holidays, DialAFlight, Celebrity Cruises, Scott Dunn, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Audley Travel, True Travel, Wild Frontiers, Elegant Resorts and Teletext Holidays. Henry Morley, Managing Director of True Travel and Co-Founder of Save Our Summer, said: “ The travel industry is on the brink of a precipice. The job of a minister is to protect our industry, not to destroy it.

Mr Shapps has been widely criticized after claiming last week that it was “illegal” to book vacations.

It came after Mr Johnson earlier said he was ‘optimistic’ about the summer break and Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted he had already booked his break in Cornwall .

Peter Stephens, Founder and CEO of DialAFlight, said: “I despair of the government’s lack of understanding of the travel industry. Most ministers have never run a business in their lives. They just talk for a living.

More than one in ten jobs in the UK are in the travel industry, which accounts for around 10% of UK GDP, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

SOS is calling for a specific plan for travel from May 1 to boost consumer confidence and protect millions of jobs.

Sources in Whitehall have confirmed that the coronavirus vaccine and test certificates could be introduced when people are allowed to travel, and Spain has said it hopes to welcome British holidaymakers this summer.

US President Joe Biden has also expressed his intention to lift the ban on visitors to America after the announcement that more than 50 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered across the country.

Paul Charles, PC agency and co-founder of SOS, said: “Give us all a Boris break. The industry is united in outrage. Senior government ministers have done a good job torpedoing the recovery in the travel industry and threatening jobs in travel and tourism. British citizens should ignore their conflicting advice and book summer travel with confidence.

Mr Shapps’ advice last week for future travel was to ‘do nothing’, a remark that angered tour operators and was seen as a declaration of war because, under consumer law, anyone book a package tour and then must cancel due to government restrictions receive a full refund within 14 days.

Mr Stephens said: “Many of our customers are over 50 and desperate to travel. It gives them something to look forward to and helps businesses survive. Misinformed statements by government ministers are irresponsible and reckless and exactly what we don’t want at the moment.

In another development, Sean Doyle, managing director of British Airways, wrote to the Prime Minister saying that “ after a year of restrictions, during which the British people have made many personal sacrifices, denying them the chance to pass a summer vacation for the second year in a row will prolong their anxiety ”.

And Brittany Ferries has urged the government to rethink travel corridors after meeting its goal of giving 15 million people their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Director-General Christophe Mathieu said progress in vaccination campaigns should allow reciprocal travel corridors to be opened between the UK, France and Spain by the summer.