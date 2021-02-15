Narendra Modi: View: If government wants a truce with farmers, Modi should lead the peace talks

In India, tens of thousands of farmers from several northern states have camped outside Delhi since November, demanding the repeal of three new laws intended to liberalize the country’s agricultural sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modis ‘government is not expected to give in, but it is expected to address the deepest concerns behind the protesters’ complaints.

The impasse is more and more tense. Protests turned violent on Republic of India Day last month, when protesters broke through police lines and briefly occupied the capital’s Red Fort. Two weeks ago, police surrounded farmers’ camps and cut off their phones and internet access, prompting a reprimand from the Biden administration. On February 6, protesters blocked highways across the country.

Farmers say they are fighting for their fragile livelihoods. They fear that the new laws, which allow them to contract in advance with buyers and sell their products outside state-controlled markets, will expose them to exploitation by powerful corporations and cartels. Worse yet, they fear the reforms will spell an end to government purchases of rice and wheat that have long supported their incomes. They demand that the laws be repealed and that the government guarantee minimum prices for their crops.

There is no doubt that Indian agriculture is in need of reform. Most of the country’s farms are tiny and unproductive. Some 60% of Indians depend directly or indirectly on agriculture for their livelihoods, yet the sector accounts for just 16% of India’s GDP. The new laws would ultimately benefit farmers by freeing them from rapacious middlemen, increasing competition among buyers and raising prices, and securing demand for their crops in advance.

But the government should not ignore the fears of farmers. It should add provisions that protect against exploitation by unscrupulous buyers and amend the law to allow farmers to take disputes to court. It must also design a safety net that will protect farmers against sudden drops in income.

Equally important, the government should be prepared to listen. Ruling party officials were foolish to push the reforms through parliament in September without explaining and supporting them first. In recent times, they have compounded this error by accusing some leaders of the protest, their international supporters and journalists covering the movement of seditious troublemakers.



Protesters rejected the government’s offer to suspend reforms for 18 months. To overcome their resistance, Modi will need to build on his personal popularity, meet directly with protest leaders and consult with opposition politicians, while making his point at home. If he wants a truce, he must lead the peace talks himself.