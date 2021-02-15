Costly savings: dealing with PPIs – Journal





The two-year controversy over unaffordable and expensive power generation contracts has almost ended with the signing of revised agreements with 46 private investors and dozens of public sector entities.

The government claims it has been able to achieve savings of around 770 billion rupees over the remaining 20-year average contractual life of around 8,000 megawatts of independent power producers (IPPs). Likewise, a saving of Rs 2,053 billion is reported due to the reduction in the rate of return on equity for approximately 8,000 MW of public sector power plants, assuming an average remaining life of Gencos and Wapda each and 30- year of life of LNG and nuclear power plants.

The government is refraining from publicly commenting on more of the nearly 16,000 MW of power plants under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). About 6,500 MW of these plants are in preparation. Nevertheless, Pakistan responded almost a year ago to a request from Chinese leaders to extend the debt service period for the first tranche of about 10,400 MW of power plants to 20 years from 10 years. and to reduce the interest rate from Libor plus 4.5% to Libor plus 2pc.

Authorities are also reluctant to discuss the eight wind power plants, the majority of which are funded by the World Bank and were finalized under direct instructions from the Prime Minister’s office under Imran Khan amid an interesting abstention from senior officials. of the Power division. The promoters of these projects have not revised their agreements despite the will of the governments.

Considering the unwarranted payments of over Rs5tr to PPIs claimed in the original investigation, the savings of Rs770bn appear small

In the next phase, the Islamabad authorities are planning a staggering of the commercial operation dates (COD) of the CPEC projects (around 6,500 MW) in preparation. At the same time, the government has now entered into negotiations with the banks to extend their debt repayment term with PPIs to 20 years from the existing 10 years, as well as a reduction in interest rates to ensure a additional financial comfort. In fact, the issue has already been discussed with the National Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank Ltd.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tabish Gauhar explained last week that savings from revised PPI agreements were initially estimated at Rs 836 billion based on a average devaluation of 5% for 20 years and an exchange rate of about 168 rupees last August. year the MOUs were signed. But the estimate was revised down to Rs770bn when the agreements were signed at an exchange rate of Rs160.

However, this will have an almost negligible impact on circular debt. Seen against the background of unwarranted payments of over Rs5tr to PPIs claimed in the Mohammad Ali Committee’s initial investigation report, even the savings appear small. The authorities, however, justify this by the fact that it was difficult to move the PPIs from an adversarial position at the negotiating table. They had outright rejected the investigation report and wanted to defend their contracts at a time when some of them already had arbitration awards in their hands.

The government had to choose between a negotiated settlement and forensic audit of all contracts, transactions, regulatory approvals and payments. The government has opted for the negotiated settlement but reserves the right to do a forensic check at any time, a cabinet committee meeting on energy informed last week. The government has not cut its hands at all. We have protected all of our rights (in revised agreements with PPIs). There is no protection against any criminal act, Energy Minister Khan said.

The real question is what will be the impact of these renegotiations on future investments, especially in the electricity sector. After similar attempts in the past, investors and financiers have returned with a much higher premium than before and the country has suffered repeated cycles of investment drying up and supply cuts.

A total of 47 PPIs initially signed memoranda of understanding in the second week of August last year and 46 brought them to final agreements before the Feb. 12 expiration date with cabinet approval. federal. The cabinet was informed that minor adjustments had been made between the memorandums of understanding and the final agreements.

For projects under the energy policy of 1994, the exchange rate agreed in the memoranda of understanding was 168.60 rupees on August 12, 2020, which did not take into account the devaluation of the dollar at the time of the agreement. , thus creating an anomaly. Agreements were signed on the condition that the exchange rate in effect on the date of signing of the framework agreements be used as the floor (approximately 160 rupees) for the exchange rates, and 168.60 rupees as the ceiling.

The risk of devaluation would fall on the purchaser of electricity and the government claims that this risk had been adequately covered through the 11% reduction in the purchase price of capacity and operation and maintenance. variables of this group. The savings to be made through this arrangement will only be totally eroded if the dollar devalues ​​below around Rs130.

For the 2002 energy policy, the exchange rate agreed in the memorandums of understanding was Rs148 coupled with an increase in return on equity (ROE) and return on equity during construction (RoEDC) to 17pc instead of 15pc to avoid a further tariff increase on the account. devaluation of the rupee. However, the dollar depreciated against the rupee over the next six months. In order to remedy this anomaly, the agreements provide that the indexation in dollars on this component will continue according to the respective tariffs at Rs160 until the date on which the dollar reaches Rs168. Subsequently, RoE and RoEDC would be set at 17 pc per year on the dollar exchange rate of Rs 148 for local investors without further indexation.

An arbitration submission agreement option was provided to address all PPIs under the 2002 energy policy instead of returning the matter to Nepra for an amicable resolution of the issue. Two former Supreme Court justices, appointed by each side, and the third by these two, will be appointed arbitrators to resolve the dispute over the overpayment of 58 billion rupees. This arbitration will be binding and final as regards the dispute of excessive profitability.

According to the payment mechanism, the payment of Rs403bn to 46 PPI would be made in two installments of 40pc and 60pc. The first 40% of the debts must be made over the next few days in the form of a third in cash, a third in five-year sukuk and a third in 10-year BIP at the variable rate of the bonds. of the Treasury. plus 70 basis points. The remaining 60 coins will also be payable within six months of the first payment, almost in the same manner.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 15, 2021

