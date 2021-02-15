Democrats consider 14th Amendment to ban ex-prez from office after Trump acquittal





Democrats wereted no time after the Senate acquittal of former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, immediately raising the prospect of preventing him from returning to office by acting under the 14th Amendment.

One of those Democrats who voted on the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from becoming president was the newest member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation, Jake Auchincloss.

“Going forward, there are other ways of being held to account, including the 14th Amendment to ensure that Donald Trump can never run for president again, and I think we should continue in that direction,” he said. Auchincloss, who represents Bay State’s 4th Congressional District, said on MSNBC.

A majority of senators voted on Saturday to convict Trump in his historic second impeachment trial, but the 57 senators voting in favor fell short of the necessary two-thirds, which resulted in his acquittal.

In January, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting the murderous insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Under the 14th Amendment, insurgents can be barred from taking up future duties. This forces Congress to pass a bill by simple majority in each branch.

“The indictment has now been successful and we need to explore other options available to us, including fact-finding,” Auchincloss said. “It can never happen again and (we have to make sure) this worst president in American history has no power to return to office. It is a threat to national security. “

Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware, noted on Sunday that a number of Republicans “have already come out and said there should be more accountability, whether through a criminal trial or through a another way to be excluded from his duties.

“I frankly think there was a majority of Republicans hanging on to some unconvincing constitutional argument and we have to find a way to return that responsibility,” Coons told ABC’s “This Week”.

But Trump has his supporters in Congress as well, and among them, Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., called on Sunday for factional unity in the GOP divided by the former president and the continuation of his agenda.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, this MAGA movement must continue. We have to unite the party. Trump-plus is way back in 2022, ”Graham told Fox News Sunday.

“My goal is to win in 2022 to stop the most radical agenda I’ve seen coming out of Joe Biden’s Democratic presidency,” Graham said. “We can’t do this without Donald Trump, so he’s ready to take to the track and I’m ready to work with him.”

But the prospect of a criminal investigation into Trump remains.

“I think there are reasons for other proceedings, both civil and criminal, against former President Trump,” Coons said.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said district attorneys are considering indicting Trump under local law that criminalizes statements that motivate people to violence.

“Let people know that the attorney general’s office has a potential charge that it could use,” Racine told MSNBC last month.

Herald Wire services were used in this report.

