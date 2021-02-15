Governor-Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi 2021-2024 Inaugurated by President Joko Widodo





NUSADAILY.COM JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has appointed Olly Dondokambey and Steven OE Kandouw as Governor and Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi for the period 2021-2024. READ ALSO: Before the inauguration of Governor Zainal Yansen and Deputy Governor of North Kalimantan – Nusadaily.com Olly Dondokambey and Steven OE Kandouw wore official white governor’s clothes with white cloth masks and oaths taken under the leadership of President Jokowi. “For God’s sake, I promise that I will fulfill my obligations as governor, as deputy governor in the best and fairest way. Hold firmly to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and apply all its laws and regulations in a simple way and serve the community, nation and nation. May God help me, ”Olly and Steven said in a job pledge at Jakarta State Palace on Monday. Before taking the oath, Olly and Steven first received Presidential Decree No. 21 / P of 2020 of February 9, 2021 on the confirmation of the appointment of the Governor and Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi during his tenure in 20212024 in Istana Merdeka. READ ALSO: 92 officials inaugurated to fill the new SOTK of the East Java provincial government – Noktahmerah.com From Merdeka Palace, President Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian and Olly Dondokambey. Steven OE Kandow and the couple of Governor-Deputy Governor of North Kalimantan, Zainal Arifin Paliwang-Yansen TP, together organized a simple parade at the State Palace. With Paspampres while keeping a distance from each other. The inauguration was followed by a limited invitation of around 20 people, including Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Secretary of State Pratikno. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and other relevant officials After saying the promise of the office. Olly and Steven took a group photo and received congratulations from President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. By keeping your distance and wearing a mask. READ ALSO: Listyo Sigit Prabowo inaugurated as National Police Chief by President Joko Widodo – Imperiumdaily.com North Sulawesi Regional General Election Commission (KPUD) plenary meeting determines Olly Dondokambey-Steven Kandouw as the winner of the 2020 North Sulawesi regional election on January 21, 2021 Olly Dondokambey-Steven Kandouw Olly Dondokambey-Steven Kandouw won 821,503 votes, or 57.10%. Both were superior to the number 1 pair. Christiany Eugenia Paruntu-Sehan Salim Landjar who won 491,457 votes or 34.17 percent. Candidate candidate pair number 2 Vonnie Anneke Panambunan-Hendry Corneles Runtuwene who won 125,627 votes 8.73 percent. In the North Sulawesi regional election on December 9, 2020, there were a total of 1,462.60 votes. With details on the number of valid votes up to 1,438,587 and 24,018 invalid votes or reaching 79.84 percent of total voters in North Sulawesi.(ros)







