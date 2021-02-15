Melania Trump Sends Valentine’s Day Message Without Mentioning Donald Amid Divorce Rumors | World | News





Ms. Trump sent “love and strength” to the “courageous and inspiring” children of The Children’s Inn at the National Institute of Health on Sunday. Her post was accompanied by three photos of the former First Lady visiting the children of the nonprofit in America.

Melania’s post read: “On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave and inspiring children of @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I have visited for the past few years.

“Send them love and strength, today and every day. #Happy Valentine day”

But despite their 16 years of marriage, Donald Trump was not mentioned at all in his wife’s Valentine’s Day message.

Melania can be seen doing crafts with children at the Children’s Inn in Bethesda, Maryland, when she was First Lady.

This year, however, Mr. and Mrs. Trump have been forced to settle into a different life since the couple left the White House last month.

On Friday, Melania announced the official opening of her post-White House office in Florida.

According to CNN, the former First Lady hired three members of her White House team to help set up the office.

A source told the publication that Melania “hopes to resurrect her Be Best campaign” which aimed to help American children fight online bullying.

Melania is also said to be jealous of the attention First Lady Jill Biden has received since taking office in the White House in January alongside President Joe Biden.

Sources said she “deplored the media attention on her successor.”

Before Mr. Trump left the White House, rumors of a divorce about the couple began to resurface.

Last year, a former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told the Daily Mail: “Melania counts every minute until he is removed from office and she can get a divorce.”

However, since leaving Washington for Florida, Mr. and Mrs. Trump have not announced any such divorce.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation about the future of their relationship from growing.

A former White House official told CNN that Melania has been “bitter and cold” towards Donald for some time.

The couple have a 14-year-old son together – Barron Trump.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary just days after leaving the White House last month.

