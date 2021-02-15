Everything is ready for March, says Fazlur Rehman





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), made up of 10 parties, has canceled rallies in Sargodha and Khuzdar in preparation for senatorial elections and the planned long march.

According to media reports, PDM leader Fazlur Rehman called PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday in which the two leaders decided to cancel PDM rallies in Sargodha on February 23 and in Khuzdar on February 27 to better prepare for senatorial elections and the long march. Fazl also ordered all parties that make up the Movement to prepare their preparations for the senatorial elections and the long march.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the government would not create any obstacle in the PDM’s long march to Islamabad. Addressing a function here, the minister said participants in the long march would be welcome if they respected the law and the Constitution.

The minister said, I tell the PDM that there will be no obstacle for them if they walk here within the law. They can come 10 times if they wish, he said, adding that we and Imran Khan held a sit-in in front of Parliament for 126 days, which was hard work.

He said the same people who were against the creation of Pakistan were creating chaos and political instability in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said he spoke to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leader Fazlur Rehman about feeding Halwa, but now that the weather has changed, he will therefore withdraw the offer.

He said the Senate elections were due to take place on March 3 and that PDM leaders were abusing the same assembly they were asking for votes. Whether the Senate election is open or secret, those who are ready to be bought or will sell their votes have no place in the country’s politics, he said.

PPP president Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari understand my point of view, he added. He said those who had obtained foreign citizenship will also have to lose their jobs. He said the salaries of government employees had been increased by 25%.

He said Islamabad was not a city of thugs, so 30 out of 33 checkpoints had been removed while the other three would soon be removed. Police are emerging as a model force in the coming days, he said, adding that there were 237 gardens in Islamabad and he will improve them all.

Rashid said the country had overcome the coronavirus pandemic to some extent and gave credit for bringing the situation under control to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani military, who he said carried out jihad. against Covid-19. He said four soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on an army checkpoint in southern Waziristan on Thursday evening.

They gave their lives for Pakistan. People who say bad words against the military should be put out their tongues, he added.

India knows that if it comes to Pakistani borders, 200 million people will defend their homeland and it would also be a matter of pride to give their lives. The Minister said that the media were completely free in Pakistan, adding that I dispute that the most powerful electronic media in the world are not in Britain and the United States but in Pakistan.

