Insatiable geopolitics of turkeys | Comment





To understand how an opponent behaves, it is crucial to a) put yourself in their shoes and b) imagine how they see you with their own eyes. Well, the way Turkey views Greece has changed a lot over the past 10 years. In the 20th century, there has always been an element of envy on the part of Turkey. They couldn’t understand how a part of the Ottoman Empire could ever develop so much, enter the European Union and be seen as a central part of the West. The icing on the cake was the great success of the school of Greek realism, which was the entry of Cyprus into the European Union. It seemed inconceivable to Turkey that a second “Greek” state could join the closed European club, especially when they were still far from approaching the Union. Turkey has always lived with its own conspiracy theories, its own demons. That’s why he believes the next plan being worked out is to divide the eastern Mediterranean between Cyprus, Egypt, Israel and Greece, with Turkey crowded into the corner. In the meantime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also started to see us differently, as he has also started to look at himself differently. In his eyes, he is “the equal” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. And that’s all there is. He probably finds various other people, like EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, funny, and I don’t think he even remembers their names. Erdogan sees Turkey as a rising superpower and a transformation of the Ottoman Empire, and he obviously sees Greece differently too. Since we know all of this, the question now is what can we do. The obvious answer is what we are trying to do now, in the midst of a pandemic. Being financially self-sufficient, bringing Greeks who have moved abroad and other European citizens here to live and invest, and to quickly improve our defenses. These initiatives, associated with regional alliances, will multiply our power. But it’s also crucial to the geopolitical equation in the Eastern Mediterranean that some European and American officials understand what Israel has fully understood: that without a strong Greece, Europe and the West will be vulnerable on their southern flank to a series. threats, ranging from terrorism to the hegemony of an anti-Western power. To understand this, they have to start thinking geopolitically, not “logistically”. The biggest mistake will be to leave Greece alone against a geopolitically insatiable adversary.

