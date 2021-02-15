Probably the biggest threat to Donald Trump now is the law | American News





In rural Maryland, the Scorpion Brewery is hosting a weekend event to boost business.

It’s the kind of combination America is thrilled with – specials on super strong beer, allied with the chance to get into the sport of ax throwing.

This is Calvert – a Republican county, located in a Democratic state. Among clients, supporters of both parties, but also antipathy towards politicians in general.

Brian Dailey, the manager, tries to bring the two parties together.

“People want normality to return to their lives,” he told me. “The country is very divided, but we are trying to be civilized here. You see people in Washington going back and forth, completely divided, but that’s not what we want here.

“It’s about sitting down and talking to each other and you’ll find that people aren’t horrible, if you’re respectful. I’m the type of person who wants to find common ground.”

Mr. Dailey is a Republican, but not a Trump supporter. But among his clients, there are many who want to see the former president return to the political fold.

“He’s a rich man who didn’t need to go into politics, but he did it because he cares about people,” one man told me. “We need him now.”

Many argue that the election was stolen, despite the lack of any evidence, in large part because they lost faith in the political establishment. And it’s a complaint I’ve heard repeatedly in this quiet corner of America – that politicians in Washington, and particularly in the Senate, have not only lost touch, but are causing real harm.

One drinker said: “Democrats and Republicans fight in the Senate all the time – so what does this tell us, the American public? What kind of example is this?”

The simple fact is, if politicians on both sides talk about America’s need to heal, it won’t be easy to achieve. On the one hand, there are many who believe that the idea of ​​”healing” is based on the idea of ​​political victory – that healing is good, as long as it is done under conditions that suit one side. or to the other.

But the most obvious challenge for those who want to break out of the discord of the past four years is that Donald Trump still holds a prominent place on the American political scene. A strong majority of Republican voters still have a positive opinion of Mr. Trump; among other voters, his approval rating is close to zero. He’s one of the most divisive presidents America has ever known, and no one really knows if he has any hopes of a return to the White House.

According to bookies, Mr. Trump is clearly the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 election. His supporters say he retains immense loyalty among Republican voters; his detractors point out that he lost the last election and therefore is not really an infallible winner. But, then again, a lot of his supporters think he was cheated out of victory, anyway.

And has that dynamic changed because of his impeachment trial? It certainly got more complicated – Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell blasted the president, but voted to acquit him. His detractors may indicate that the Senate voted 57-43 to condemn him; Mr. Trump can rightly say that he has been comfortably acquitted and has, once again, defied efforts to overthrow him.

Donald Trump beats impeachment

There is also no obvious challenger to his crown. Nikki Haley and Mike Pence might challenge him at some point, but the Trump team also includes sons, daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law who all develop their own political fairness.

Probably the biggest threat to Mr. Trump now is the law. He faces a slew of investigations, ranging from tax irregularities to sexual misconduct, as well as a criminal investigation into his alleged attempt to cajole election officials in Georgia.

These investigations alone cannot hurt him. But if he is convicted, the consequences will be significant.

The day draws to a close in Calvert County. The wind is cooling and the ax throwing stand is getting ready for the day. And the clients – Republicans and Democrats – seem to get along well. We are talking about COVID-19, schools and vaccines, rather than the impeachment trial.

At this kind of small, local, focused level, America is still doing very well. But when you look at the big picture, nationally, the injuries and the differences are clear. And the idea of ​​healing seems, again, something for the future, not for the present.

