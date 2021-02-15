Clubhouse could leak data to Chinese government: Stanford report





As the Clubhouse invite-only audio chat app becomes popular around the world, including India, researchers at Stanford University in the US have warned that the app could leak users’ audio data to the Chinese government. The Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) confirmed that Agora, a Shanghai-based real-time engagement software provider, is providing back-end infrastructure to the Clubhouse app. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: “The WIS determined that a user’s unique Clubhouse ID and Chat Room ID are transmitted in clear text, and Agora would likely have access to users’ raw audio, potentially giving access to the Chinese government, ”the researchers said in a blog post. . User metadata is sent over the Internet in plain text (unencrypted), which means that any third party with access to a user’s network traffic can access it. “In this way, a spy could know if two users are talking to each other, for example, by detecting if these users join the same channel,” the researchers warned. In at least one case, SIO observed that room metadata was relayed to servers that we believe to be hosted in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and audio to servers managed by Chinese entities and distributed around the world. via Anycast (a recipient wireless display). “It is also possible to connect Clubhouse credentials to user profiles,” the researchers noted. In response to the Stanford report, Clubhouse said it is deeply committed to data protection and user privacy. “Given China’s track record of data privacy, we made the difficult decision by launching Clubhouse on the (Apple) App Store to make it available in every country in the world except China,” the company said. “Some people in China found a workaround to download the app, which meant that – until the app was blocked by China earlier this week – conversations they were a part of could be transmitted via Chinese servers, ”he added. Last week, the “Clubhouse” audio chat app gave mainland Chinese iPhone users an unhindered debate, before being abruptly blocked by online censors in the country on February 8. Along with informal conversations about travel and health, users candidly discussed the Uyghur concentration camps in Xinjiang, the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, and personal experiences of police interrogation. The Chinese government is restricting open discussion on these topics, maintaining a “grand firewall” to prevent the domestic public from accessing many foreign applications and websites. “Although the Clubhouse was yet to be blocked by the Great Firewall last week, some mainland users were concerned that the government might overhear the conversation, which would lead to retaliation,” the researchers noted. In recent years, the Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping has shown an increased willingness to prosecute its citizens for discourse critical of the regime, even when that discourse is blocked in China. “Clubhouse app audio messages, unlike Twitter messages, leave no public record after the speech, potentially complicating Chinese government surveillance efforts,” the Stanford team noted. Clubhouse said it was moving changes to add additional encryption and blocks to prevent its customers from forwarding pings to Chinese servers. “We also plan to hire an external data security company to review and validate these changes,” the company said. The story was taken from a news agency







