KSPI President Surati and AGO ask to save labor funds at BPJS Ketenagakerjaan





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The President of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), said Iqbal, admitted to sending letters to the Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung) and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the alleged corruption case of 20 trillion IDR in BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. KSPI asked the president and AGO to save the labor fund. “KSPI sent a letter two days ago to the Attorney General’s office. The letter to AGO has been officially sent to President Joko Widodo. KSPI believes that President Jokowi will stand firm on suspicion of corruption.” Iqbal said at a virtual press conference on Monday (2/15/2021). Also Read: About BPJS Jobs Case, Apindo: People Don’t Need To Worry KSPI believes that the president will save manpower funds based on Jokowi’s actions in dealing with past corruption cases. Like the two ministers in his second term who were detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as well as in the Jiwasraya and Asabri corruption cases. “Because KSPI and workers across Indonesia are very close to the truth, President Joko Widodo will be careful and take action if the alleged indication of Rs 20 trillion due to mismanagement of investment funds at BP Jamsostek is taken, ”Iqbal said. “Only two of his ministers in Mr. Jokowi’s cabinet he took action. In fact, in the Asabri and Jiwasraya case, Mr. Jokowi acted through the device. investment funds for three consecutive years will hold the attention of President Jokowi, ”he continued. Cited by Kompas TV, the AGO continues to investigate the alleged corruption case at BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. Also Read: Apindo Asks BPJS Ketenagakerjaan To Pass Data & Facts As It Is The AGO estimates that corruption losses in the management of BUMN investment funds will reach Rp 20 trillion. If the estimated losses are correct, the figure is almost equivalent to 10 times the loss due to e-KTP corruption worth Rs 2.3 trillion. The estimated loss also exceeds PT Jiwasraya’s corruption loss of 16.8 trillion rupees. However, the loss in the alleged corruption case of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan is less than the corruption loss of Asabri which reached 23.7 trillion rupees. Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes Febrie Adriansyah said BPJS Ketenagakerjaan’s losses have occurred over the past three years. Febrie challenged BUMN’s decision to manage client funds.

