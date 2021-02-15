Xi allows Chinese coastguard to be wolf warriors at sea

Xi Jinpings controls the Chinese Coast Guard, as well as a new law which authorizes the coast guard to use the force against foreign ships in places that China defines as per se, is a big change that has so far received far less attention than it deserves.

Perhaps this is because Xi has acted on multiple fronts to assert Chinese power and take risks in the final weeks of Donald Trumps ‘tenure as US president and in the early days of Joe Bidens’ tenure. Certain movements like the one on which to apply sanctions senior Trump officials, their families and the companies that employ them have rightly received attention as retaliatory measures. Others, like the Incursions of the peoples’ liberation armies in Taiwanese airspace, aim to advance Beijing’s campaign to isolate and intimidate Taiwan and test American and international resolve.

Coupled with these moves, X’s daring with the Coast Guard shows he is increasing the risk he’s willing to take by taking on other nations and using the levers he has to project Chinese might. And the Coast Guard movement gives it new, very practical tools to cause damage and insecurity and act in ways others, especially the military, want and probably should not match.

Chinese state media downplayed the law, claiming similar practices of other countries, but this is not the case, as this indicates that the Chinese state will ignore the international law of the sea and international tribunal use of force decisions and define the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard to use force across China one-sided characterization of its maritime borders. And the way the Chinese coastguard is likely to operate in practice will also be very different.

We have grown used to stories of Chinese fishing fleets and Chinese militia ships intimidating ships from other nations and even bumping into them to make their way, especially in the South China Sea in waters claimed by Vietnam. and the Philippines, but also in the Natuna Islands in Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Chinese ships have Filipino sunk and Vietnamese fishing vessels over the past year, and did not seem overly concerned with meeting obligations to provide assistance to seafarers in need of assistance afterwards. We have also become accustomed to the Chinese Coast Guard monitoring Chinese fishing fleets, ready to intervene if they come into contact with vessels from other nations.

What’s different now, however, is that with this new law, Xi told his coastguards to be wolf warriors at sea and to use force, including deadly force, to argue Chinese interests.

The Chinese Coast Guard has built new ships that allow them to apply force not only with the weapons on board, but with the ships themselves. Coast Guard vessels like the 10,000 ton Haixun are not just bigger than many naval ships operating in the South and East China Seas, but they also have reinforced hulls designed to deliberately strike other shipsshoulder is the naval term of art.

Imagine a large ship specially designed as the Haixun to support a Vietnamese, Filipino, Indonesian or even American ship, allowed by law Xis and its command to Chinese agencies and officials to engage in a difficult struggle against the world.

The ships operated by these navies (and the Royal Australian Navy) do not have such reinforced hulls. They are designed to resist some damage, mostly from weapons, and the main approach is to prevent missiles.

To see the type of damage that a collision with a large ship causes to such ships, we had the example of the Norwegian frigate. Ingstad, which collided with an oil tanker in 2018 before being deliberately stranded and sunk. The pictures tell the story. This ended with the frigate being scrapped because the damage (from the collision and from being underwater for four months) was too great to repair.

So we may have to think less about the Chinese Coast Guard who shoot ships from other nations and more about how to deal with Coast Guard commanders who are wolf-warrior-minded and authorized by Xi. to get into trouble, and how to deal with it. ships designed to injure others without using their weapons.

The ability to deal damage without weapons gives the Chinese Coast Guard the easy playing field in an encounter. A warship that cannot turn around without being damaged has the choice of either backing up and handing over the encounter to the Chinese or using its weapons and being the first to fire. Neither is a great place to be.

The Chinese Coast Guard using the new law and its ships in this way could spark cheers in Beijing and make strident nationalists happy there. But if a Chinese leader thinks this non-lethal use of force is cheap and politically free, that would be a mistake.

Coast Guard vessels bumping, damaging and possibly sinking not only fishing vessels but naval vessels of other countries would constitute an extremely intensive and aggressive set of behaviors, especially in contested waters, regardless of whether or the way Beijing characterizes them. Maybe Xi needs to hear this from leaders in other countries before he starts seeing such antics on the water.

After Crystal clear Biden phone calls to Xi, and perhaps calls from leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who might mention it while celebrating the investment deals, are paths here. In his first conversation with Biden, Xi said the United States must show cautionwell, that’s a message he could pick up on himself.

At a basic tactical level, capturing a video of the Chinese Coast Guard in action on smartphones and developing a communications plan that disseminates those images before Beijing repeats disinformation stories about it wasn’t us. This does not happen. They first made it also make sense.