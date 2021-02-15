Modi spent Indias Soft Power and got little in return

In 2015, the newly elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved a major feat: he managed to persuade the United Nations to declare June 21 International Yoga Day. To mark the occasion in 2016, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon highlighted the physical and other benefits of practicing yoga. His endorsement was widely regarded as a new high for Indian soft power.

Since then, however, India’s soft power has gradually receded. More recently, New Delhis’ flawless handling of large-scale farmer protests against new farm laws has drawn government criticism from social activists and cultural celebrities, including Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Susan sarandon.

At the very least, Modi could have issued a trivial statement or two, promising to hear the plight of the farmer and make Indian agriculture work for everyone. Instead, the government doubled down, condemned international interference and even opened a toolkit survey for the protests Thunberg apparently shared.

How did India, which made global headlines for its skillful use of soft power just a few years ago, spoil the status it had acquired? The erroneous decisions of the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party certainly played a role. But the problem is deeper. For decades, Indian governments, regardless of their political orientation, have been hypersensitive to foreign criticism of their domestic policy choices on a host of domestic issues, including routine police brutality and abuses against minorities. Sensitivity has, in turn, become part of the country’s political culture.

For example, in the past India has reacted quite negatively to any criticism of its human rights record in insurgent states. He also sought to rule out any criticism involving the persecution of minorities. Too often, government officials have invoked the cloak of sovereignty to set aside foreign criticism of India’s internal affairs. India may not be perfect, the reflection seems to be fine, but it is doing its best against a series of issues that developed powers like the United States fail to comprehend.

The defensive tendency really came to the fore under the second Modi government, which came to power in April 2019. This heightened revulsion can be attributed to Modis’ pursuit of an ideologically charged political agenda that raised serious questions. on India’s commitment to the principles. of liberal democracy. For example, when Malaysia expressed concerns about the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act, the government reduce palm oil imports from the country.

Many of these decisions have damaged India’s image as a liberal democracy committed to free speech, press freedom, the rule of law and the protection of minority rights. In turn, one of India’s greatest soft power assets, its claim to be the world’s largest active democracy, has been eroded. Unfortunately, this process is tantamount to a spiral: as the country’s image takes a hit, it becomes more defensive and, in turn, its status decreases further.

Consider, for example, how the national government recently dealt itself a heavy blow when it maintained a studious silence after Madhya Pradesh state police, also under BJP rule, accused a comic of stand. -up, Munawar Faruqui, for a joke on a Hindu divinity that he had not cracked. The arrest was based on the presumption that he planned to do it, and he was detained for 35 days. It wasn’t until his lawyer appealed to the Indian Supreme Court that he was finally released on bail. The episode highlights the acute hostility of governments to freedom of expression.

He was not the only one. In February, using a colonial-era law, the government accused a number of journalists of sedition. They were arrested for simply reporting the farmers’ protests. The formal accusation was that their denunciation had provoked violence. Among those supported, there was Rajdeep Sardesai, National TV Leader for India Today, and Vinod Jose, Editor-in-Chief of Caravan, a long-running journalism magazine. As they both work for top media outlets, they will likely have access to excellent legal counsel. However, in the meantime, they themselves, as well as their employers, will be involved in legal proceedings that could span weeks or even months, given the frigid pace of court processes in India.

The government is also increasingly aggressive towards human rights activists. Another case is that of Stan Swamy, an 83-year-old Jesuit priest who has spent decades working among Indian tribal communities in Jharkhand state. Swamy has come under the government’s sights because of his activism on behalf of a tribal population facing predatory investors seeking to extract mineral resources from their lands. In early October 2020, the National Investigation Agency of the Indies (NIA) arrested him on terrorism charges linked to an incident in 2018 involving caste-based violence with alleged links to Maoists. Since his arrest, he has languished in prison awaiting trial. In the meantime, his lawyers had to petition to several courts to allow him to get a cup with a straw because he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Academic freedom is also at risk. Foreign academics working on topics the government deems politically sensitive have long had difficulty obtaining research visas in the country. In recent years, previous governments concerned about the damage these policies had caused to India’s image in universities abroad had abandoned its strict visa rules. However, a directive from the Indian Ministry of the Interior, promulgated just over a week ago, could put a stop to this progress. All virtual meetings between foreign academics and their Indian counterparts dealing with matters that impinge on India’s national security and unspecified internal matters will now require prior ministry approval, the entity responsible for maintaining national law and order.

The government, it seems reasonable to assume, made a cynical calculation. Although he has been the subject of much international criticism for a number of his political choices, he has determined that the decline of soft power is a small price to pay for carrying out his particular political agenda and consolidating the position of the government. BJP. His calculation, it seems, is that, given the size of India’s economy, its growing presence in global forums, and its importance in global politics, these criticisms, in due course, will subside. and will disappear. In the meantime, the government will have rebuilt Indian society around its own ideological vision.

It is a risky calculation. Even though the Modi administration believes it can stand up to the raised eyebrows of the international community, it might not fare as well in the eyes of its own citizens. Faced with demonstrations by farmers, who harbor real doubts about the bills recently passed in Parliament, he has literally barricaded himself in New Delhi. With cement blocks, concertina threads and legions of armed police blocking access to the nation’s capital, the government is now facing yet another self-inflicted injury.

India’s soft power, if it had been skillfully deployed, could have greatly enhanced the country’s global stature. Sadly, through a series of flawed policy choices, the government has squandered a host of opportunities to improve and enhance the country’s attractiveness to the global community. Already in the wake of the pandemic, associated with a series of questionable political choices, foreign investment in India is in decline. With waning enthusiasm for India’s economic outlook, it should be noted that for the first time in decades, Freedom House, the famous global human rights watchdog, has ranked India as partly free. Under these circumstances, few, if any, in the world will look to India for inspiration, spiritual or otherwise, when International Yoga Day arrives this year. Meanwhile, dozens of Indians themselves are increasingly vociferous in their demands for change.