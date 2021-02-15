British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure to lift all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions | World news





London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under heavy pressure to lift all COVID-19 lockdowns. He was given a two-and-a-half-month deadline as politicians skeptical of the lockout asked him to commit to a timeline to ease restrictions with a complete end to checks by the end of April. The British Prime Minister hailed a milestone on Sunday, with data showing 15 million initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered, fueling calls for the government to start easing strict lockdown measures. The vaccination program is considered one of the few successes in governments handling a pandemic that has left the country with a higher death toll and worse economic damage than its peers. With a population of around 67 million, the progress of vaccination in the UK is among the fastest in the world. The UK government has set a deadline of February 15 to reach 15 million people in priority categories: residents and staff of nursing homes, health and primary care workers, all those aged 70 or over and clinically extremely vulnerable people. Johnson said all of these groups had been affected in England but spoke neither for Scotland nor Northern Ireland, and did not say the overall target had been met. Wales said they hit the target on Saturday. Britain is also coming out of the worst of a second wave of the pandemic. As of Sunday, he reported nearly 11,000 new infections and 258 other deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19. The official toll of this measure is over 117,000 dead. UK government data showed that the total of the first doses of vaccine receiving was 15,062,189 and 537,715 second doses had also been administered. Johnson will showcase further progress on Monday. Johnson will outline the government’s plans to end the lockdown on February 22. He said he wanted schools to reopen on March 8. In March 2020, the Prime Minister also tested positive for COVID-19 and self-isolated during his recovery. He announced that he was only experiencing mild symptoms but was admitted to hospital. Johnson was fired and returned to work in April. Live







