These 12 items of Jokowi’s gratuity worth Rs 8.7 billion became state property

DRAWING. President Joko Widodo

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. A total of 12 tip items on President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) report worth Rs 8.788 billion are now official state property.

The State Secretariat as well as the General Directorate of State Assets (DJKN) and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) handed over state assets (BMN) on Tuesday (9/2) week last.

President Jokowi, as a gratuity reporter, was represented by the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono in the transfer procession.

Heru then handed the object of gratuity to the head of state to the KPK’s acting director of tips and utilities, Syarief Hidayat.

In addition, the KPK submitted the BMN to the Ministry of Finance through the DJKN.

With the handover of the goods by the KPK to the Ministry of Finance, the next managing authority of the BMN belongs to the Ministry of Finance.

Guided by the provisions of Regulation No. 8 / PMK.06 / 2018 of the Minister of Finance, it is planned to manage these elements by specifying their status of use at the Secretary of State to support the implementation of tasks and functions .

Here are 12 things Jokowi reported as tips, which are now owned by the state:

  1. A painting in the image of the Kaaba
  2. A necklace with an estimated 18 karat gold
  3. A bracelet with an estimated 18 karat gold
  4. A pair of earrings with an estimated 18k gold
  5. A ring with an estimated 18k gold
  6. A Bovet AIEB001 watch
  7. A 12.46-carat blue sapphire ring
  8. Cufflink blue sapphire edged 6.63 carats and 8.01 carats
  9. A pen decorated with a 17.57 carat diamond
  10. Tasbih in precious stones (diamond and blue sapphire)
  11. Two scents
  12. A set of Al Quran

All the bonus items that have been reported by President Joko Widodo to the KPK are designated as state property by decree. According to the regulations, once the decision is made, the KPK is obliged to hand over the goods to the Ministry of Finance through the DJKN, said Syarief.

For security reasons, the director of the information and wealth management system (PKNSI) Purnama T Sianturi, representing the DJKN, entrusted the 12 BMNs to the Presidential Secretariat.

For safety reasons, it is not appropriate to transport this item. Therefore, the Ministry of Finance keeps the goods in the Presidential Secretariat, with the hope that after the Ministry of Finance accepts the proposal of PSP (Determination of Use Status), we will immediately assign the PSP to the Secretariat of State, Purnama said.

The remittance of BMN bonuses follows the publication of Decree No. 1527 of 2020 on the leadership of the KPK of October 27, 2020 concerning the determination of the property status of bonuses, on the basis of the report of Mr. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

The president’s report is a form of respect by state administrators in accordance with the mandate of law number 31 of 1999 in conjunction with law number 20 of 2001 in conjunction with law number 30 of 2002 and should become an example for officials / ASN and other State administrators in raising awareness and ensuring compliance to report tips received.

The process is complete and must be completed in accordance with the President’s Gratuity Report Policy. The entire procession will also be documented in a state sheet, Heru said.

This article was published on Kompas.com titled: “These 12 items of Jokowi’s gratuity worth Rs 8.7 billion become state property”

Author: Muhammad Choirul Anwar
Editor: Ambaranie Nadia Kemala Movanita

