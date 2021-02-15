From PM Narendra Modi to Nirmala Sitharaman, the full tour on MNREGA

In February 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech to Parliament, ridiculed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as a symbol of the political failures of the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Dr. Manmohan. Singh and, in his distinctively crass style, scoffed at the fact that he would bleed the program to a slow death.

Exactly six years later, on February 12, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to Parliament and proudly proclaimed that the Modi government has implemented the best MGNREGA program and incurred the highest spending of its time. 15 years of history. In her signature style of TV debate panelist, she scoffed at the Congress party for not being able to match such levels of spending on the program during her tenure in government. Even through the low levels of public rhetoric, the hypocrisy of the finance minister was astounding.

Politics aside, Sitharaman was right to be proud of his record spending at MGNREGA. Under MGNREGA, every Indian has the right to work hard and earn a paltry Rs 200 a day. The program is designed to be self-selective and only attract those who are in desperate need of an income and have no other means of earning a living. During the Covid-19 lockdown, when hundreds of millions of workers were displaced and unsettled, the MGNREGA proved to be their foundation of support. On average, every day of the year 2020, more than one million people lined up to apply for work at MGNREGA across the country, the highest since the program began in 2006. Shortly thereafter announcement of the lockdown, the number of people applying for work MGNREGA jumped 170%. 63 million people pleaded for work in June 2020 alone. To put this in context, that’s 12 times more than the total number of people employed by all listed companies combined!

When millions of migrant workers were abandoned by Modi’s impulsive lockdown and forced to return to their villages, MGNREGA helped absorb this sudden surge in rural India by providing income to these expanding families. Despite the plethora of social protection programs launched over the past decade, it was MGNREGA that the Modi government relied on for instant social assistance to weaker sections during the pandemic. And the demand for MGNREGA work continues unabated, despite the economy reopening after the Covid-19 lockdown. Outside of tumultuous demands for a ‘V’ economic recovery, 35 million people demanded MGNREGA’s work last month, a six-month high, signaling an uneven and uneven economic recovery.

Had Modi stayed true to his MGNREGA bleeding to death boast in 2015, the country may have seen huge social strife and upheaval due to the lockdown. Tens of millions of people suddenly stranded without work and without income could have been a dangerous powder keg for social unrest and violence. MGNREGA has proven to be a strong social safety net which has also acted as a pressure valve during these difficult times. It may not be a stretch to claim that MGNREGA may have helped prevent riots and mutinies in our country last year.

Yet Modi was not the only one to denigrate MGNREGA. Long before him, the program was vilified by much of the class of economic commentators and the stock fraternity. Mint, daily economic news, in a editorial of February 6, 2014 asserted that “MGNREGA was a shoddy populist initiative of a nearsighted UPA leadership engaged in a clumsy effort to combat rural discontent.” First, we must fondly remember those glorious but now distant times when the newspapers freely spit out categorical and uninhibited editorials against the government in power!

For nearly a decade after its inception, MGNREGA was relentlessly pilloried by free market economists as a “bonus” for the poor, resulting in rising rural wages without commensurate increases in productivity. They blasted MGNREGA for making India’s vast rural workforce indolent and lazy. Stock analysts, encouraged by businesses and investors, have ridiculed the program with exaggerated claims of making construction activities and other businesses unviable, due to rising labor costs. Economists who now serve in the Modi government have recommended withdrawing the program quietly. Business Standard, another business daily, has written loads of editorials accusing MGNREGA of rising inflation. I was also skeptical at first, mainly for the program’s apparent inefficiencies. But it is now evident that we were all wrong. MGNREGA serves a huge social purpose in a very unequal society like that of India, which most neoliberal economists obsessed with efficiency and productivity were blind to.

MGNREGA was conceptualized, designed and piloted in 2006 by the then National Advisory Council, a group created and led by Sonia Gandhi. Economist Jean Dreze, social activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey and many others were the architects of the MGNREGA program, with the support of the UPA government at the time. Certainly, debates such as the effectiveness of a direct fund transfer program vis-à-vis MGNREGA are healthy discussions that are needed. But the way the commentary class mocked and mocked MGNREGA as an idea of ​​social welfare now deserves a mea culpa.

If one admits that MGNREGA proved to be the nation’s staunchest pillar of support during the lockdown, as Sitharaman herself acknowledges, and that it may have helped prevent Indian society from falling into the utter chaos, then it is only fitting that we take our hats off and pay gratitude to MGNREGA and its early champions, regardless of its political preferences and prejudices. They may be the real “nationalists” for devising a program that has helped hold the nation together in these times of deep distress.

(Praveen Chakravarty is a political economist and a senior Congress party official)

