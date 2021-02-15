Former New Zealand international Roger Twose appointed to NZC board





Former New Zealand international Roger Twose has joined New Zealand Cricket’s board, it was announced on Monday (February 15th). Twose replaced Greg Barclay, who, after being elected the new ICC president in November 2020, was due to resign. Twose had played 87 ODI and 16 test matches for the Black Caps and was a key member of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2000. He was also ranked second in the world for ODI batsmen in that year.

NZC has also appointed former NZ Rugby CEO Steve Tew as an observer on the board, while NZC chairman Martin Snedden replaces Barclay on the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup board. 2022.

The 52-year-old has worked for the National Bank, Willis Bond & Company Limited, is also a past chairman of the NZC Players Association and has also served on NZC’s high performance advisory group for the past 10 months.

Snedden has also recently worked to elevate the status of women’s cricket in the country as the leader of the NZCs One Cricket project.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome someone of Martin’s caliber and experience to the CWC22 Board of Directors as we continue to plan for an incredible event in early 2022,” said the President. Liz Dawson.

“With a life involved in cricket as a player and administrator – not to mention the fact that he led New Zealand’s organization of the 2011 Rugby World Cup – Martin will obviously be an extremely valuable contributor.”

