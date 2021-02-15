BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Driven by Corruption Cases, KSPI Tutut hits President Jokowi





Merdeka.com – The president of the Confederation of Indonesian Workers ‘Unions (KSPI), said Iqbal, officially sent a letter calling for the rescue of workers’ funds from BPJS Ketenagakerjaan to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Following the alleged criminal act Corruption worth Rp. 20 trillion which are wrapped around BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. “KSPI sent a letter two days ago to the Attorney General’s office. The letter to AGO has been officially sent to President Joko Widodo. KSPI believes that President Jokowi will stand firm on suspicion of corruption.” he said in a press release. virtual press conference, Monday (15/2). KSPI is confident that President Jokowi will be fierce in the face of the corruption affair against BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. “We are sure that indications of alleged corruption of Rs 20 trillion due to mismanagement of investment funds for three consecutive years will be a matter of concern for President Jokowi,” he said. The boss of KSPI said the decision to send a letter to AGO and Jokowi was due to their cooperation in tackling various cases of corruption in the country. As with the corruption cases within Jiwasraya and Asabri, including those currently involved in BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. “KSPI and the workers all over Indonesia are very haqqul yaqin, Mr. President Joko Widodo will be careful and take action if the alleged indication of Rp 20 trillion due to mismanagement of investment funds in BP Jamsostek is taken, ”he added. Also, continued Iqbal, the former governor of the DKI Jakarta he is also judged as a strong person in the fight against corruption. According to him, this attitude is reflected in President Jokowi’s decision to also punish his two collaborators who were found to be involved in corruption. “Two of his ministers were in Mr. Jokowi’s cabinet, he acted. In fact, for the Asabri and Jiwasraya cases, Mr. Jokowi acted through the device,” he explained.

BPJS Ketenagakerjaan’s response to suspected corruption investigations The Social Security Administration of Employment (BPJS) or BPJamsostek responded to the investigative process conducted by the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office (AGO) into alleged criminal cases Corruption in financial management and investment funds. BPJamsostek Deputy Director of Public and Interagency Relations, Irvansyah Utoh Banja said that if the investigative process is conducted by AGO, it should always prioritize the principle of the presumption of innocence. He also revealed that his party is respecting the ongoing investigation process. “BPJamsostek management is ready to provide information in a transparent manner to ensure that investment management has been carried out in accordance with established governance,” he said in a statement received by merdeka.com on Tuesday ( 19/1). On the process of researching the alleged corruption issues that took place in Kejagung, he hopes it does not cause speculation and anxiety in the community. “BPJamsostek hopes this process will not cause speculation and public unrest as the government strives to restore the national economy,” he said. “Regarding the material of the investigation, we have no information, this should be confirmed directly with the Indonesian AGO,” he continued. Further, Irvansyah explained the financial management and investment funds suspected of corruption cases to the AGO. According to him, BPJamsostek’s operational activities, including fund management, have been periodically monitored and audited by the internal oversight unit, supervisor Dewas and various authorized institutions, namely BPK, OJK, KPK and the accounting firm. “The BPJamsostek audit results of these institutions from 2016 to 2019 were awarded the title of Fair Without Modification (WTM) / Fair Without Exception (WTP). BPJamsostek also always submits the audit results of the financial report (LK) and of the program management report (LPP).) to the public via the mass media, ”he said. Irvansyah, added that the financial management that is carried out also referred to the investment instruments and limits stipulated in Government Regulation No. 99 of 2013 and Government Regulation No. 55 of 2015, as well as in several OJK regulations. Meanwhile, regarding the selection of investment partners, Irvansyah says his party already has strict rules and always cooperates with the best partners. “BPJamsostek’s investment strategy always prioritizes aspects of compliance, prudence and good governance in order to achieve fully optimal results for participants with measurable risks,” he said. Irvansyah detailed that the management of the BPJamsostek fund as of December 31, 2020 reached IDR 486.38 billion with a return on investment of IDR 3,230 billion, and the YOI reached 7.38%. The assets allocated as of December 31, 2020 are as follows: bonds 64%, stocks 17%, term deposits 10%, mutual funds 8% and direct investment 1%. Then, on December 31, 2020, up to 98% of BPJamsostek’s share portfolio was invested in LQ45 shares. Investments in mutual funds are also based on underlying assets that have strong fundamentals and good liquidity. “So that the quality of BPJamsostek’s investment assets is very good, and that the management of the funds has never experienced liquidity problems and is always able to meet the claims obligations towards the participants”, he said. -he declares. [bim] Also read:

Tens of thousands of workers to organize virtual protests demanding bribery allegation at BPJamsostek

AGO questions 8 witnesses regarding alleged corruption of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan

List of BPSJ Health and Manpower Dewas approved by the DPR

Attorney General Examines Four Witnesses In BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Corruption Case

Union hopes BPJamsostek investigation does not disrupt service performance

Attorney General’s Office Checks MP BPJSostek Regarding Alleged Corruption in BPJS Employment

Alleged corruption case of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, the Supervisory Board is examined by the AGO







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos