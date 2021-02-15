‘This is how you beat on Dustbowl’: Twitter explodes after Kohli, Ashwin records 50 years on Chennai’s ‘Beach’ field, Sports News





Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin held a batting masterclass on a Chennai beachfront pitch on Monday as the duo scored half a century each to extend India’s lead in the second round to more than 350 points.

As the English batsmen were outclassed by the Indian bowlers on Day 2, Ashwin and Kohli showed visitors how to hit a ‘row turner’ as the duo easily took on the English duo of Jack Leach and Moeen Ali .

With former England cricketers such as Michael Vaughan and Matt Prior criticizing the Chennai pitch on Day 2 of the game after England were eliminated by a paltry 134, Indian hitters, particularly Kohli and Ashwin, have produces the highest caliber hitters to register their respective half. -century.

READ ALSO: ‘When the ball starts to spin …’: Sunil Gavaskar hammers critics for slamming Chennai’s height in 2nd test

He might not get a 100 but this round @imVkohli has been a masterclass on this pitch … his already 100 stick balls that all coaches should show players on how to play on a beach … #INDvsENG

Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

Its entertaining cricket as things happen all the time, but let’s be honest this pitch is a shock .. Don’t apologize as India was better, but not a 5 day prepared test match Pitch … #INDvENG

Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Twitterati celebrated Kohli and Ashwin’s half-centuries as India looks set to win the second test to tie the series 1-1.

READ ALSO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gives his thumbs up to India’s ‘best team’

Here’s how Twitterati reacted in the half-century by Kohli and Ashwin

He’s the best hitter in the game of cricket right now – @imVkohli!

England didn’t pick their best team so I can’t complain.

Jimmy missing, BIG TIME!

Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) February 15, 2021

Sometimes in Test Cricket a 50 you do in difficult conditions and situations will be more satisfying than a 200 you do on level ground. I’m sure this is one of those rounds for @imVkohli A master class on how to play on a rotating track. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8NYs7fTMAk

VVS Laxman (@ VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

Fifty in the second round of the first test. Fifty in the second round in the second test.

Both have been hard to beat and the best of the best stands for India – Virat Kohli.

Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021

Kohli is majestic. This is a master class on how to thresh on a plowed field. #INDvENG

Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2021

Not only did Kohli and Ashwin shut down criticism of the Chennai pitch with their batting quality, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar also slammed critics for unnecessarily criticizing the quality of the Chennai strip.

“We saw how Rohit Sharma got 150, and yesterday he got closer to the ball and the stick. This criticism (on the pitch) is justified,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“Some say that – but you have a playing field in England. Australia is sent back for 46 – the ball keeps showing up everywhere. Nobody talks about it. It’s still Indian fields, and when the ball starts to shoot, people are a problem, ”he added.

With Kohli and Ashwin still at bat, the Indian duo are reportedly looking to convert their 50+ scores in a century to make this test even more special, in front of the fans.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos