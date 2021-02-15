The six key lockdown dates that will guide Boris Johnson’s exit strategy

Pubs and restaurants could reopen in May as part of a plan to finally ease the lockdown.

Boris Johnson today, Monday February 15, begins to chart a route out of the restrictions, and if all over 50s get the hang of it by then, hospitality could start to reopen.

The Prime Minister will finally reveal his plan next week.

Again Mirror Online reports with 15 million people now vaccinated, the prime minister said: Well, clarify our roadmap.

A super-fast measure could have ads reopening in early May after everyone over 50 has received a vaccine.

According to another proposal, all shops, pubs and restaurants could reopen between early May and August, as the country goes through a series of revised levels every two weeks.

Another schedule would restart them before the spring holiday on May 31 or mid-June.

The slowest route would be to reopen no earlier than August.

A source from Whitehall said: You have a most optimistic scenario to the least optimistic scenario.

The dates will change depending on what pandemics do, the influence of vaccines.

With millions of people now vaccinated and Covid cases and hospitalizations declining, the prospects for socializing again in the spring are multiplying – even as scientists warn not to ease the lockdown too quickly.

According to the Mirror, the decision would be based on vaccinating all over 50s.

Schools are expected to reopen from March 8.

From there, the next steps would be supposed to enable outdoor activities and non-essential retailing, before the hospitality industry opens up again – although this all depends on infection rates and hope that the vaccination program will have the necessary effect.

How the exit from lockdown can unfold – six key dates in the timeline

TODAY – FEBRUARY 15

Johnson and his advisers are studying data on hospitalizations, infection rates and deaths after vaccinations.

NEXT MONDAY – FEBRUARY 22

Prime Minister presents his roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions.

8 MARCH

English schools should finally reopen fully or partially. Two people not in the same household could be allowed to socialize again outside, according to a government source quoted in The Telegraph on Sunday February 14.

AT THE BEGINNING OF APRIL

Sports such as tennis and golf where distancing is easier may be permitted and non-essential retail may restart.

EASTER WEEK END

That’s when the skeptical Conservative backbenchers want the hotel industry to be reopened.

MAY’S BEGINNING

As part of a “super-fast” plan, pubs and restaurants could restart outside when everyone over 50 is vaccinated.

Now the Commons Treasury Special Committee is urging Mr Johnson to elaborate on the scientific and economic evidence for the curbs plan easing.

President Mel Stride said: People and businesses need to be sure the government has a clear path out of the crisis. It needs to define the criteria for how and when it will lift the lockout restrictions.

It should be supported by economic and epidemiological modeling, showing how it would best optimize health and the economy.

In an interview with the new American television station CBS, the Prime Minister said: I was going to say a lot more on the 22nd – and make our roadmap clear.

And I think what people want to see is clarity on the way forward and taking action to unlock that you don’t have to reverse because that’s what’s so hard for people.

“You have to see what effect the vaccination program has on eliminating probable victims, victims in the sense of people who are suffering from death or serious illness, how successful is the program in removing these people from the disease path, also what happens with the infection rate.

It is drastically decreasing in our country. What we don’t know is how quickly it’s going to happen in the next few weeks, which will tell a lot more in the days to come.

Dozens of Tory MPs have urged the prime minister to end the restrictions by the end of April – a proposal called “arbitrary” by Dominic Raab on Sunday.

Epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector of Kings College London said cases of the virus had fallen by 80% since the start of January and hospital admissions by 60%, with a decrease of 50% % of the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

He also said unique vaccines provided 67% protection against infection.

Health chiefs have met the goal of giving all members of high-risk groups a boost today.

A total of 15,062,189 first doses, some of which went to people in lower priority categories and 537,715 seconds have been delivered to date.

Clinically vulnerable people and those aged 65 to 69 are encouraged to book jabs as the program moves into the next phase.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, of the Oxford Vaccination Center, added: It is heartwarming to see the NHS distributing this vaccine to so many people.

But she also warned that the lessons of the pandemic had not been learned until far too late.

In a comment on the time taken to build the UK vaccine manufacturing innovation center in Oxfordshire, she added: It’s wonderful that we get the center, but it won’t be ready until the end of 2021 It would have been better if it had been up and running in 2020.

This will help us in the future, but not enough emphasis has been placed on its rapid preparation.