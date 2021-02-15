IRH Press Co. Ltd., Happy Science

Photo: Patricio_Murphy / Shutterstock.com

The history of the world is at a stage of transition. The Trump administration, an enemy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), left, and Mr. Biden, suspected of having relations with China, took office. When the majority of votes arrived for the US election, China had already started to move closer to pro-democracy Hong Kong. Mr. Biden adapted the phrase “strategic patience” that was used by the Obama administration to support East Asian conflicts, although he later retracted that he had no intention of adopt a political framework of strategic patience with China.

The CCP celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021. What are the current feelings and plans of President Xi Jinping, who got rid of his troubles?

“I won against the United States because they did not know about Chinese military tactics.”

On February 5, Happy Science CEO Master Ryuho Okawa led Xi Jinping’s spiritual reading titled “Xi Jinping’s Current Thoughts”. It is available at Happy Science temples and shojas.

Xi Jinping’s very first words were his outlook on the year.

“Humanity has entered an era where 1.4 billion people in China come together to create the future of the world. This is the significance of the CCP’s 100th anniversary. “

We have seen his growing confidence in world domination.

The American presidential election was for him a major turning point. Mr. Xi’s guardian spirit made the following comment regarding Mr. Biden’s victory: “I never thought things would turn out so well.”

Few of the Americans study ancient Chinese military strategy and think that this is the reason why Americans cannot win against China, where everyone is a strategist. The famous Sun Tzu revealed that besides the widely known tactics, there are many hidden and untranslated tactics.

Mr. Xi’s guardian spirit even admitted to manipulating the system in this presidential election so that those who supported Mr. Trump were seen as fools while those who supported Mr. Biden would be seen as the good guys. Regarding the Black Lives Matter movement that has taken place across the country since the death of George Floyd, Xi’s mind commented, “They fell in love completely. The American mass media put all their energy into it ”, and that“ strategically speaking, this was Mr. Trump’s greatest weakness, so it was important to make it known ”. This suggested China’s involvement in the violence of the Black Lives movement.

In addition, he has developed specific projects over the past 10 years, such as the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Mr. Obama, which was implemented as part of the “war” against the United States. and the industries it addressed.

Plan to eliminate Putin after Trump

What kind of strategy does the Xi Jinping administration have in store?

Xi’s guardian spirit speaks of his timeline for global hegemony. He comments: “After the fall of Trump; we have to defeat Russia. It’s pretty obvious if we want to become the emperor of the world. President Putin, who came from the KGB and led his administration for a long time, is difficult to manage and “is a danger”, revealing that they have already launched anti-Putin initiatives.

Furthermore, he continues, “nuclear weapons must be disarmed. Then they can get the Nobel Peace Prize, ”which outlined his plans to allow Biden to win the Nobel Peace Prize, which would further weaken the US military. “The United States will become a nation like Mexico,” he said.

He plans to contain Europe and “in the end destroy Britain”, firmly believing that “Europe will die of the coronavirus”. This showed that the coronavirus is most likely the main strategy against Europe.

Space beings combine with the spirit of Guardian Xi Jinping

Where does his confidence in the dictatorship come from?

It connects all the way to space aliens who are secretly providing technological support to China. Support for alien technology has been rampant in the United States in places like Area 51. However, Master Okawa has also revealed through various spiritual readings that a different species of aliens is providing technology to China.

In fact, in the few spiritual readings in the past, Mr. Xi Jinping did not seem to know the details of this assistance. However, in this reading, he seemed to have a clear understanding of the situation. When the interviewer asked about this difference, we found that an alien’s consciousness had in fact merged with Xi Jinping’s guardian spirit.

God of love and mercy, or “God” of pure power

The alien said they came from a galaxy with three suns and interfered numerous times in Earth’s history in the past to support totalitarian power. For example, they fought to destroy democratic powers like ancient Egypt and Greece. They also collide with “opposing forces” in other different places in the galaxy, and Earth is apparently one of the battlegrounds for a larger-scale space war.

Mr. Xi’s guardian mind (with the combined space person) describes the similarities between all of his “opposing forces”: “From my perspective, it looks like a God who teaches weak philosophies like love, mercy. and self-reflection, but sometimes speaks of justice and forcibly uses a strange God who reminds both man and woman, ours is more manly. They destroy the weak. The forts prosper. “

He also developed the role of dark space, stating, “In the galaxy, we believe that we are the mainstream. The galaxy is generally dark. But sometimes there are those who try to light up this world. There must be someone putting out that flame. We have to turn this off before the galaxy burns down.

It was also revealed that this was the second time they had destroyed American civilization: the first occurred in 2.3 BC when they “destroyed the then prosperous Red Race civilization through nuclear war.” The present-day deserts of Nevada were apparently its center of civilization.

The war for space domination has already started

The Spirit revealed part of its ongoing strategy for hegemony, its ambitions related to the “zero carbon” movement and plans to immigrate people from space. During this time, he analyzed why he could not win against Yaidron on other planets, and why they were unable to achieve their ambition in the past during the old days of imperialism.

“There were already strong and pre-existing beliefs in Christianity and Islam. We surpassed them in practical and technological aspects, but I think the main cause of the defeat was that we could not establish a religious type establishment for the Terrans.

He once again repeated his philosophy: “I don’t like democracy. To believe that humans have the essence of Buddha inside, that we are children of God, I cannot believe it. The galaxy is made of dark matter and there is only the singularity of darkness.

Learning from the mistakes of the past, he plans to “export Xi Jinping’s thoughts to the world,” spread materialism in countries like India, turn them into atheistic nations and win this wash war. of brain. “China’s allies must occupy more than half of the Earth,” he said.

Regarding his plan to immigrate alien souls, they are already performing experiments to crossbreed a human and an alien. They boasted of having “surpassed Hitler”.

Things that are beyond our imagination are about to happen.

The above content covers only a small portion of actual spiritual reading. The other points listed below are included:

Why they were able to create a virus with different effects depending on the race

Xi Jinping’s Guardian Mind’s Perspectives on Low Coronavirus Spread in Japan

What galaxy and what kind of place came the alien who combined with Xi Jinping’s guardian spirit

Domination strategies against Europe, India and the Middle East

Horrific Galaxy-Scale ‘Experiment’ Against Uyghurs and Tibetans

Properties of man-made people developed by China

The meaning of the “spiritual dream” of a giant dragon that Master Okawa had in the summer of 2020

Is the God of Dark Space located beyond the black hole?

China’s plans against Japan and Taiwan

Will Africa become a laboratory for developing cloned people?

The frightening plan to integrate the GAFA

Are Chinese-made vaccines directing people to China?

How to Control Important U.S. Personnel from Space

Is China building a base on the dark side of the moon to strengthen its alliance?

How China plans to use underwater natural resources

The above is only a small part of spiritual reading.

Please view the full version in a Happy Science installation, listed below.

Related books