Jokowi handed over 8.7 billion rupees in tips, there was gold in the Quran





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) handed over the goods tips worth IDR 8,788 billion. Goods are submitted for designation as Crown Property (BMN). There have been 12 items reported. Handover of goods is carried out by the State Secretariat in collaboration with the General Directorate of State Assets (DJKN) of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). BMN remittance tips starting with a handover of power by the head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono representing the gratuity reporter to Plt. KPK Tips and Utilities Director, Syarief Hidayat. Then the KPK handed over the BMN to the Ministry of Finance through the DJKN. “All tip items that have been reported by President Joko Widodo to the KPK are determined to be state-owned by decree. According to the regulations, once the decision is stipulated, the KPK is obliged to hand over the planned items to the Ministry of Finance through the DJKN, ”said Syarief. However, DJKN entrusted the 12 BMNs to the Presidential Secretariat. The Director of the State Asset Management Information System (PKNSI) Purnama T. Sianturi explained that this was done for security reasons. “For safety reasons, it is not appropriate to transport this item. Therefore, the Ministry of Finance will deposit the goods at the Presidential Secretariat, in the hope that once the Ministry of Finance accepts the PSP (Determination of Use Status) proposal, we will immediately assign the PSP to the Secretariat of ‘State ministry,’ explained Purnama. For information, the remittance of BMN bonuses follows the publication of the KPK’s Management Decree No. 1527 of 2020 of October 27, 2020 concerning the determination of the property status of bonuses, on the basis of the report by Mr. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia. The President’s Report is a form of compliance on the part of the State Administrator in accordance with the mandate of Law No.31 of 1999 and Law No.20 of 2001 and Law No.30 of 2002. “The process has been completed, which must be done in accordance with the regulations on the president’s tip report. The entire procession will also be documented in a status sheet,” Heru added. Detail 12 BMN tips the results of the president’s report are as follows: 1. A painting representing the Kaaba

2. A necklace with an estimate in 18 karat gold

3. A bracelet with an estimated 18 karat gold

4. A pair of earrings with an estimated 18k gold

5. A ring with an estimate in 18 karat gold

6. A Bovet AIEB001 watch

7. A 12.46 carat blue sapphire ring

8. Cufflink blue sapphire edge of 6.63 carats and 8.01 carats

9. A pen decorated with 17.57 carats diamonds

10. Gemstone Tasbih (diamonds and blue sapphires)

11. Two scents

12. A set of Al Quran For the handover of goods by the KPK to the Ministry of Finance, the next BMN managing authority belongs to the Ministry of Finance as property manager. In accordance with the provisions of the regulation of the Minister of Finance n ° 8 / PMK.06 / 2018, it is planned that these assets be managed by specifying their status of use to the secretariat of the Ministry of State to support the implementation of the tasks and functions. Watch the video “Former BTN CEO’s son-in-law becomes a gratuity suspect!“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(toy / DNA)

