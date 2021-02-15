The government announces radical changes in mapping policy; massive step, PM Modi tweets





The Center on Monday announced sweeping changes to the country’s mapping policy, which it says will benefit Indian businesses. The changes were made to the policy keeping in mind the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Announcing this on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the policy change was an important step in the government’s vision to make India self-sufficient. “Our government has taken a decision that will give a huge boost to digital India. The liberalization of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a major step in our vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said. he tweeted. Our government has taken a decision that will give digital India a huge boost. The liberalization of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is an important step in our vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. #mapmakersimplified https://t.co/ssbPhAeSp1 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021 “The reforms will open huge opportunities for start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutes in our country to stimulate innovations and build scalable solutions. It will also generate jobs and accelerate economic growth,” the prime minister added in a subsequent tweet. He also said farmers across the country would benefit from harnessing the potential of geospatial and remote sensing data. “These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving the ease of doing business in India through deregulation,” Prime Minister Modi said in another tweet on the matter. According to the sweeping changes announced by the government, what is readily available in the world does not need to be restricted in India and, therefore, geospatial data that was previously restricted will now be available for free in India, according to the ministry. of Science and Technology. The changes also aim to remove unnecessary red tape and obstacles to innovation. “The existing regime placed significant restrictions on the mapping industry – from map creation to distribution, forcing Indian companies to apply for licenses, to go through a heavy system of pre-approvals and approvals.” Compliance with these regulatory restrictions has subjected startups in India to an unnecessary red band, hampering Indian innovation in mapping technologies for decades, ”the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement. “Our companies and innovators are no longer subject to restrictions and do not need prior approvals before collecting, generating, preparing, disseminating, storing, publishing, updating digital geospatial data and maps on the territory. Indian, ”he added. The ministry also said the government looks forward to seeing India emerge as a mapping power.







