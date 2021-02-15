Ganjar prioritizes persuasion over sanctions for refusal of Covid vaccination





Merdeka.com – Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo favors persuasive efforts and socialization rather than imposing sanctions on a number of parties who refuse or hesitate to be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. “Yes, because the sanctions regulations have been published, I do not want a debate on this subject, so those who do not agree can be directed, then they can be withdrawn (postponed, note). do not agree may need education, need to know, need for data, need to be sure, ”he said after the Covid-19 management coordination meeting in central Java, in Semarang, reported by Antara, Monday February 15. The delay in administering the vaccine will also be accompanied by socialization in the hope that the person concerned will be sure and that at the end of the year they will be able to be vaccinated according to the objective of President Joko Widodo . “Let’s just say this is educated first for a few months and later at the end of the year the president aims to finish the vaccine by this year. Well they can be there, but we call it back and we educate, ”he said. According to Ganjar, his decision not to apply sanctions to those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccination took into account various aspects and conditions in the regions so that the energy could be focused on accelerating the vaccines and no further discussion. . “So that our energy goes to speed up the vaccines, to stop debating punishments and not being punished, human rights, etc., later we will not go around, so persuasion is more important , socialization is more important, ”he said. As reported, President Joko Widodo has issued a presidential regulation on the purchase of vaccines and the implementation of vaccination against Covid-19. The presidential decree also mentions sanctions if there are residents who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19. [eko]







