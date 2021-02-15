End of lockdown? Briton Boris Johnson plans to exit after 15 million vaccinated

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how quickly England can emerge from COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the Minister of Health said the number of deaths and hospital admissions were still too high.

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID vaccine in just over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the closed economy.

“We need to monitor the data,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. “Everyone wants to get out of this as quickly as possible and safely, and both as quickly as possible, but also safely, are important.

“The question is to judge how quickly, how securely and how quickly we can do it safely. That’s the judgment we are making this week, looking at the data, before the prime minister sets the roadmap on the 22nd, “he said.

Largest and fastest global vaccine deployment in history seen as the best chance to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst crisis in peacetime since the Great Depression and disrupted the normal lives of billions of people.

Britain vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest deployment per capita of any major country.

VACCINE CERTIFICATES

Hancock said the UK government is talking to other countries around the world to give Britons certificates that they have been vaccinated so they can travel abroad in the future to countries in need.

“There is this international work going on because if other countries require (proof of vaccination), we want to allow the British to be able to travel to those countries,” Hancock said.

“We would like to be able to facilitate this type of vaccine certification, but it’s not something we plan to introduce here,” he said, adding that a so-called vaccine passport does was not something that would be required to access services in UK.

The UK has the fifth official death rate in the world – currently 117,166 – after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.

A new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from 33 “red list” countries, intended to limit the spread of new variants of the virus, appears to be working without problems hours after its introduction, Hancock said.

“Since 6:30 am when I got my last update it has been working well, we have been working with the airports and with the border force to make sure everyone is aware of the process,” Hancock told Times Radio.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; Editing by James Davey and Peter Graff)