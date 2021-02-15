From PM Narendra Modi’s Hooghly rally to Amit Shah’s Poriborton Yatra in February: How the BJP escalated the battle for West Bengal





BJP Flags (@ BJP4Bengal – Representation photo) | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights PM Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal on February 22 Amit Shah to report Poriborton Yatra on February 18 TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha on February 12 Calcutta: The resurgent Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party is firing for the upcoming 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will attend party programs and electoral rallies in February. . Prime Minister Modi, who heads the BJP election campaign in West Bengal, will visit the state on February 22 to inaugurate a central government project and speak at a voting rally in Hooghly district. The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the Noapara-Dakshineswar section of the Kolkata metro. Shah, the former BJP chairman, is reportedly traveling to the poll-linked state in the last round of the “Poriborton Yatra” flag party on February 18. The BJP’s yatra campaign aims to cover all 294 assembly seats in West Bengal. Shah will launch the Kakdwip yatra in the South 24 Parganas district. Elections in West Bengal are expected to take place in April-May this year. The main competition will be between the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the BJP. It is for the first time in the history of Bengal politics that the BJP is seen as the main opposition party in the Assembly elections. Over the past two months, TMC has suffered multiple setbacks as many of its party heavyweights have joined the Saffron unit. In December 2020, former Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, Nandigram’s strongman, called on him to step down from the ruling party and joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. Subsequently, many TMC leaders, including former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, MPs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, Howrah’s mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh deserted the ruling party and joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal elections. Besides the leaders mentioned above, many others have also joined the saffron camp. In another shake up in Banerjee, former Trinamool MP Rajya Sabha Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from the Upper House, saying he felt suffocated at the TMC. Expressing his displeasure at his inability to do anything about the ‘violence’ plaguing Bengal, Trivedi said: ‘If you sit quietly here and can’t do anything, then you better quit here and go to the country of Bengal and be with people. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos