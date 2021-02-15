On role in US Republican politics uncertain after acquittal of impeachment | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – The political fortune of former US President Donald Trump is now an open question, even after the Senate acquitted him of allegations he instigated insurgency last month by urging hundreds of his supporters to confront lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they certify his election. defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Moments after the Senate voted 57-43 on Saturday to condemn Trump, but below the 67 votes needed to do so, the former president said he was not done with politics. Trump has given no explicit hint that he may attempt another presidential bid in 2024, as he suggested when he left office last month. The House of Representatives impeached Trump in January on the sole charge of inciting an insurgency.

Trump has called the impeachment case against him another phase of the biggest witch hunt in our country’s history. No president has ever experienced something like this. “

In this image from the video, Senators vote in former President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on February 13, 2021.

He added, “Our historic, patriotic and magnificent movement to make America great again has only just begun. In the months to come, I have a lot to share with you and look forward to continuing our incredible journey together. to achieve American greatness for all our people.

One of his strongest Republican supporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, told Fox News Sunday’s show he spoke to the former US leader after the impeachment trial ended. of the Senate. He said Trump was ready to move on to party building to try to regain control of the Democratic-controlled Senate and House of Representatives in the 2022 election midway through Bidens’ first four-year term in office. White House.

If you want to win, you have to work with President Trump, Graham said. The Trump movement is alive and well. The most powerful force in the Republican Party is Donald Trump.

But Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican critic of Trump, told CNN that with Trump’s electoral loss and the controversial end of his presidency, “we’re going to have a real battle for the soul of the Republican Party in the over the next two years, wonder if the Republicans are going to be a party that can’t win national elections. “

Or somehow, Hogan asked rhetorically, are we going to go back to a real mainstream Republican party with some common sense Tories to push for the things we’ve always believed in and to try to compete with it. the democrats?

National polls show that many Republican voters continue to support Trump, but Hogan said I think that will change over time. There was only one month in the Biden administration. I think the last chapter of Donald Trump and where the Republican Party is going has yet to be written.

FILE – Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley departs after speaking at the Republican National Convention in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, August 24, 2020 (AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

One of Graham’s South Carolina Republican brethren, former Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, turned on the former president last week, though Graham said he thought his assessment was wrong.

Haley, a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said of Trump: We have to recognize that he let us down. He took a path that he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who voted to condemn Trump, told Fox News she doesn’t think Trump will remain a key player in the Republican Party.

The American people saw what this man did, she said. He finished.

Graham said Trump was angry with some people who turned on him during the Senate trial as seven of the 50 House Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats to condemn him. But Graham said Trump was ready to take the lead in supporting the Republican candidates.

I don’t think he rioted, Graham said of Trump warning hundreds of supporters to march to Capitol Hill on Jan.6 and fight like hell to overturn the victory of Bidens as lawmakers certified Trump became the fifth president in U.S. history to lose his re-election offer after a single term.

It was politically protected speech in my opinion, Graham said, referring to the US constitutions guarantee of free speech.

Other Republican senators took issue with Graham’s assessment.

In this image from the video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, the February 13, 2021.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, after voting to acquit Trump because he did not believe the Senate had the right to try Trump since his term had already ended, criticized his longtime political ally for his role in fomenting the attack that left five people dead, including a Capitol policeman.

McConnell said Trump was practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting according to the wishes and instructions of their president.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of seven Republicans who voted to condemn Trump, said in a statement on Sunday: If months of lies, staging a rally of supporters in a bid to thwart the work of Congress , encouraging a crowd to march on the Capitol, and taking no meaningful action to stop the violence once it has started is not worthy of impeachment, conviction and disqualification from the performance of office in the States- United I can’t imagine what it is.

She added, inciting the insurgency and violent events that culminated on January 6, President Trump’s actions and words were not protected from freedom of expression. I respect our constitutional rights and consider free speech to be one of the most important freedoms, but this right does not extend to the President of the United States who incites violence.

