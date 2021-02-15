Demand payment from China for maritime destruction in WPS, not the United States, Del Rosario tells Duterte

Instead of demanding payment from the United States to maintain a military pact he signed with the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte should instead claim $ 30 billion in damages from China for its massive marine destruction of the Sea of Western Philippines, former Manila diplomat Albert Del Rosario. said Monday.

Del Rosario, who served as Foreign Secretary from 2011 to 2016 under the Aquino administration and led the Philippine arbitral tribunal’s victory over China in 2016, called Duterte’s remarks “unfortunate.”

“The President’s position that the United States should pay for the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) to continue – is a sentiment not shared by our patriotic soldiers and compatriots who want to defend our sea. of the Western Philippines against China, ”Del Rosario said.

“Instead, it is a sentiment shared by the Chinese Communist Party, which does not want other countries to help the Philippines defend its waters.”

The VFA, he explained, is an implementation of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty forged by the United States and the Philippines as security partners after World War II.

VFA enables U.S. soldiers to participate in large-scale trainings with their Filipino counterparts around the country.

It is a framework agreement that covers the treatment and presence of American forces in the country with or without war games.

“It is incomprehensible that when partners help each other against a common enemy, a party asks its partner to pay. This is the crux of the president’s unfortunate stance on the VFA,” Del Rosario said.

“On the other hand, China owes the Filipinos more than $ 30 billion in damages for undertaking the most devastating marine destruction in the western Philippine Sea, which will end up causing a food crisis among Filipinos in a near future. In that case, when will President Duterte do it? ask China to pay? “

Del Rosario, former mediator Conchita Carpio Morales and former Deputy Supreme Court judge Antonio Carpio have a pending case against Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese government officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC) , citing aggressive actions against the Philippines in the disputed south. China Sea. The Philippine government has renamed part of the South China Sea within the country’s territory as the West Philippine Sea.

Their complaint states that “some of the destructive rehabilitation and artificial island building undertaken by Chinese authorities in the Spratly has occurred at Subi Reef, which is in the territorial sea of ​​Pag-Asa. , a Philippine territory with a permanent community of Filipinos and is controlled and administered by the Philippines. “

If the case progresses, Del Rosario said arrest warrants could be issued against Xi and Chinese officials identified in the case, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It will also prevent them from traveling to ICC states parties, which will be forced to enforce arrest warrants against them.

In December 2019, the ICC initially dismissed the case, citing its incompetence because China is not a party to the Rome Statute which established the ICC and the said crimes cited by former Filipino officials were not committed. on the Philippine territory, but exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

But in September last year, Del Rosario, Carpio-Morales and Carpio, one of the country’s leading maritime legal experts and a member of the 2016 Philippine legal team at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, presented new evidence that could compel the court to reconsider the complaint despite the initial rejection.

The case was originally filed by Del Rosario and Carpio-Morales on March 15, 2019 – two days before the Philippines left court following Duterte’s orders.

Carpio-Morales said the ICC retains jurisdiction over acts committed by China even after the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute comes into effect. The Philippines was a member from November 1, 2011 to March 17, 2019. —KG, GMA News