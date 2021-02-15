Imran attends fewer NA sessions than Sharif





ISLAMABAD:

Right after taking the oath in August 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to empower Parliament and attend National Assembly sessions at least twice a month to answer questions from lawmakers.

However, a comparison of data from Prime Minister Imran’s first two-and-a-half-year reign with his predecessor Nawaz Sharif shows that Imran attended fewer sessions than Sharif.

According to the Network of Free and Fair Elections (Fafen), between August 13, 2018 and February 4, 2021, the National Assembly held 28 sessions comprising 198 sessions.

Imran attended only 21 of the 198 sessions with an average attendance of 10.6%.

However, from June 1, 2013 to December 18, 2015, former PM Sharif attended 37 out of 240 sessions with an average attendance of 15.4%.

In a written response, Fafen revealed that Prime Minister Imran attended 15 of the 91 sittings of the National Assembly in the first parliamentary year, 5 of 86 sittings in the second parliamentary year and one of 21 sittings in the National Assembly. during the third parliamentary year.

Political experts believe that if parliamentary participation is not very often at the center of public debates, the presence of deputies is at the heart of the functioning of the Assembly and the low participation of Prime Minister Imran not only goes against his commitment, but also argues that he does not lead from the front. .

Fafen – a non-governmental organization that provides parliamentary, governance, political and electoral oversight – further revealed that National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif – who belongs to the PML-N – attended 52 of the 198 sessions during the same period. .

PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended 64 out of 198 sessions, while JUI-F House Leader Maulana Asad Mehmood attended 112 of 195 sessions.

DG Khan’s PTI MP Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa remained the most punctual among lawmakers as he attended 188 out of 190 sessions – as of October 29, 2020. PMLN’s Begum Tahira Bukhari and PTI’s Uzma Riaz attended at 186 each while PTI’s Lal Chand appeared 166 times through October 2020.

The data further revealed that PPP MP Makhdoom Jamil Zaman from Matiari only attended 10 of the 190 sessions, an average of 5%.

Ehsan-ul-Haq Bajwa from PML-N from Bahawalnagar and PTI MP from Layyah Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi has appeared 20 times in the AN; on average 11%.

Among the women MPs, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana de Jhang attended 56 sessions, the Federal Minister of Interprovincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza de Badin, attended 85 sessions, while the Federal Minister of Defense Production Zubaida Jalal de Kech attended 89 of 190 sessions.

