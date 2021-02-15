Support increases for Capitol Hill riot investigation after Trump acquittal





WASHINGTON After the acquittal of former President Donald Trump in his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appears to be increasing for an independent 9/11 commission in the deadly insurgency that took place on Capitol Hill.

Investigations into the riot were already scheduled, with Senate hearings scheduled for later this month at the Senate Rules Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has asked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honor to lead an immediate review of the capitol security process.

Lawmakers on both sides, speaking on Sunday news broadcasts, signaled that more inquiries were likely. The Senate verdict on Saturday, with a majority of 57-43 votes less than 10 votes to the two-thirds needed to convict Trump, barely put to rest the debate over the guilt of former Republican presidents in the Jan.6 attack.

There should be a full investigation into what happened, said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the seven Republicans who voted to condemn Trump. What was known, who knew it and when they knew it, all this, because it lays the foundation so that it does not happen again.

Cassidy said he was trying to hold President Trump accountable, and added that as Americans heard all of the facts, more and more people would go where I was. He was censored by his state party after the vote.

An independent commission similar to the one that investigated the 9/11 attacks would likely require the creation of a law. This would take the investigation one step further, providing a definitive government-backed account of events. Pelosi expressed his support for such a commission while stressing that the members who sit on it would be essential. Yet such a panel would risk aggravating partisan divisions or overshadowing President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

There is even more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear and that a 9/11 commission is a way to ensure we secure the Capitol in the future, said Senator Chris Coons , D-Del., An ally of Biden. And that we unveil how responsible and abjectly President Trump was in breach of his constitutional oath.

House prosecutors who pleaded for Trump’s conviction for inciting rioting said on Sunday they had proven their case. They also denounced Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and others who they said were trying to have it both ways to find the former president not guilty but criticize him at the same time.

A close ally of Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., voted for acquittal but admitted that Trump had some guilt for the siege on Capitol Hill which killed five people, including a policeman, and disrupted the certification by lawmakers of Bidens’ victory in the White House. . Graham has said he looks forward to campaigning with Trump in the 2022 election, when Republicans hope to win back a majority in Congress.

His post-election behavior was exaggerated, Graham said. We need a 9/11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The Senate acquitted Trump of a charge of incitement to insurgency after House prosecutors said he was a chief instigator who unleashed a mob by fueling a months-long campaign to disseminate theories of the Debunked plot and violent false rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen. him.

Lawyers for Trumps countered that Trumps’ words were not intended to incite violence and that the impeachment was nothing more than a witch hunt designed to prevent him from returning to office.

The conviction tally was the most bipartisan in American history, but let Trump declare victory and signal political revival as a bitterly divided GOP bickered over his leadership and place in the party.

The Republicans who joined Cassidy in voting for condemnation were Sense. Richard Burr from North Carolina, Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Mitt Romney from Utah, Ben Sasse from Nebraska and Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania.

It’s frustrating, but the founders knew what they were doing and so we live with the system we have, Democrat Del. Stacey Plaskett, a House attorney who represents the Virgin Islands, said of the verdict, describing it as heartbreaking. She added: But listen, we don’t need more witnesses. We needed more senators with thorns.

McConnell told Republican senators shortly before the vote that he would vote to acquit Trump. In a dazzling speech after the vote, the Republican of Kentucky said the president was practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of that day “but the hands of the Senate were tied to do anything because Trump was removed from office and the Senate, in an earlier vote, ruled the case constitutional.

It was powerful to hear the 57 guilt, then it was baffling to hear and see Mitch McConnell stand up and say not guilty and then a few minutes later get up and say he was guilty of everything, said Representative Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. History will remember this statement from speaking on both sides of her mouth, she said.

Dean also supported the idea of ​​an impartial commission of inquiry “not guided by politics but filled with people who would resist the courage of their conviction.

The House Senior Director of Impeachment, Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Called the trial a dramatic success in historical terms winning unprecedented support from GOP senators. He said the verdict did not match the reality of the weight of evidence.

We successfully prosecuted and sentenced him in the court of public opinion and the court of history, he said. Pointing out McConnell and other Republican senators criticizing Trump but voting for acquittal, Raskin said they are trying to have it both ways.

Raskin and Plaskett defended the last-minute reversal of House teams not to call a witness, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. They acknowledged that they were aware that they could lose some GOP sentencing votes if they prolonged the trial much longer.

Beutler’s statement on Friday night that Trump rejected Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s call to call the rioters was ultimately on the trial record.

I think what we did was we got what we wanted, which was her statement, what she said, and we got it on the record, a Plaskett said.

Cassidy and Dean spoke on ABC this week, Graham appeared on Fox News Sunday, Raskin was on NBC’s Meet the Press, and Plaskett appeared on CNN’s State of the Union.

Associated Press editors Alexandra Jaffe, Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick, and Alan Fram contributed to this report.

