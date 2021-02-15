List of 12 8.7 billion rupee tip items reported by Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hand over the goodstips worth IDR 8,788 billion to the state. Based on information cited on the siteMinistry of Finance the tip element has 12 items. Here are the details; 1. A painting representing the Kaaba

2. A necklace with an estimate in 18 karat gold 3. A bracelet with an estimated 18 karat gold 4. A pair of earrings with an estimated 18k gold 5. A ring with an estimate in 18 karat gold 6. A Bovet AIEB001 watch 7. A 12.46 carat blue sapphire ring 8. Cufflink blue sapphire edge of 6.63 carats and 8.01 carats 9. A pen decorated with 17.57 carats diamonds 10. Gemstone Tasbih (diamonds and blue sapphires) 11. Two scents 12. A set of Al Quran The gratuity items were handed over by the State Secretariat to the General Directorate of State Assets, the Ministry of Finance, and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The transfer began with a transfer from the head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono representing the gratuity reporter to Plt. KPK Tips and Utilities Director, Syarief Hidayat. In addition, the KPK submitted the BMN to the Ministry of Finance through the DJKN. [Gambas:Video CNN] Syarief said that all the bonus items that have been reported by President Joko Widodo to the KPK are designated as state property by decision of his institution. “According to the regulations, once the decision is made, the KPK is obliged to hand over the goods to the Ministry of Finance via the DJKN,” Syarief said in an official statement received. CNNIndonesia.com Monday (15/2). Even though it had been submitted, Director of Information and Wealth Management System (PKNSI) DJKN Purnama T. Siantura said the twelve BMNs were handed over to the Presidential Secretariat for security reasons. “For safety reasons, it is not appropriate to transport this item. Therefore, the Ministry of Finance will deposit the goods at the Presidential Secretariat, in the hope that once the Ministry of Finance accepts the PSP (Determination of Use Status) proposal, we will immediately assign the PSP to the Secretariat of ‘State of the ministry,’ said Purnama. For information, the delivery of BMN bonuses follows the publication of KPK leadership decree n ° 1527 of 2020 of October 27, 2020 concerning the determination of the property status of bonuses, on the basis of the report by Mr. Joko Widodo, president of the Republic of Indonesia. With the handover of the goods by the KPK to the Ministry of Finance, the next BMN managing authority belongs to the Ministry of Finance as property manager. Heru explained that based on the provisions of Regulation number 8 / PMK.06 / 2018 of the Minister of Finance, it is expected that these elements will be managed with the status of their use entrusted to the Secretary of State to support the implementation. tasks and functions. “The process has been completed, which must be done in accordance with the regulations on the President’s Gratuity Report. The entire procession will also be documented in a status sheet,” Heru said. (hrf / agt)













