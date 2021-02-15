Imran Khans PTI extends support for Disha Ravi and joins opposition in spitting venom against Modi government





Image source: PTI (FILE)

Imran Khan’s PTI expands support for Disha Ravi, joins opposition in spitting venom against Modi government

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given its support to climate activist Disha Ravi. Ravi was arrested on Saturday for her involvement in the toolbox case.

Khan’s PTI said India under “the Modi / RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them.” The party then said that “the use of cricketers and Bollywood celebrity storytelling was shameful enough, but now they’ve also taken Disha Ravi into custody for a Twitter toolkit.”

The tweet also carried a hard-to-decode hashtag, which Khan means India hijacked Twitter or not.

Big name celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and others have tweeted in the past, calling for unity after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and adult star Mia Khalifa have extended their support to the farmers’ protest. But their support was part of a larger conspiracy with Khalistani ties. The link came to light after Thunberg accidentally tweeted a toolkit related to the farmers’ protest against the Center’s three farm laws.

Earlier on Saturday, climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru for sharing the toolkit. According to Delhi police, Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber ​​Cell team. She was editor-in-chief of the “Google doc toolkit” and of the “key conspirator” in the formulation and distribution of the document. Police alleged that Ravi and others “collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Foundation for Poetic Justice to spread disaffection against the Indian state.”

“She was the one who shared the toolkit documentation with Greta Thunberg,” Delhi police tweeted.

In the toolkit, various urgent actions including creating a storm on Twitter and demonstrating outside Indian embassies were listed and needed to be taken in support of the farmers’ protest. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as “proof” of its plot to fuel protests in India. Previously, Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information on email IDs, URLs, and some social media accounts linked to the creators of the “toolbox” shared by Thunberg and others on Twitter as part of the farmers’ protest. .

Several opposition parties have also lent their support to Ravi. AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Ravi’s arrest was an “unprecedented attack on democracy”.

The arrest of Disha Ravi, 21, is an unprecedented attack on democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime, he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to Ravi’s arrest. He tweeted: India will not be silenced. Her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Center, saying, “Those who carry arms are afraid of an unarmed girl. An unarmed girl has shed a ray of courage.” She also used the hashtags #ReleaseDishaRavi, #DishaRavi and #IndiaBeingSilenced.

