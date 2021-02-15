Boris Johnson announces press conference: What time will the Prime Minister address the nation?





The Prime Minister confirmed this milestone and described it as an extraordinary achievement to have vaccinated millions of the country’s most vulnerable people. Boris Johnson also said that in England jabs have been offered to everyone in the government’s top four priority groups. The list of priorities established by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) includes nine categories. Register to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on the coronavirus Register to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on the coronavirus “/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinks water during a press briefing in Downing Street, London, on the coronavirus (COVID-19). The top priority was nursing home residents and their caregivers, followed by people over 80 and frontline social and health workers. The third priority group was those aged 75 and over, and the fourth group was those over 70 and those considered clinically extremely vulnerable. Government data up to February 13 shows that of the 15,599,904 jabs administered in the UK so far, 15,062,189 were first doses, an increase of 505,362 the day before. Some 537,715 were second doses, an increase of 2,846 from figures released the day before. In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Johnson said: We have taken a significant step forward in the UK’s national immunization program. On December 8 just after 6.30 a.m., this country’s first coronavirus vaccine was delivered safely to Margaret Keenan’s arms at Coventry University Hospital. Over the next two months, this country achieved an extraordinary feat, administering a total of 15 million beatings to the arms of some of the country’s most vulnerable people. These vaccines have been administered in our NHS hospitals, GP surgeries, high street pharmacies, cathedrals, churches, mosques and temples, community centers, living rooms, towns and villages in England, Scotland, Wales and the North. Ireland. We even delivered blows in a fairground. Meanwhile, strict new quarantine rules come into force, forcing British nationals returning from 33 Red List countries to self-isolate in a government-designated hotel for 10 days to prevent new strains of the virus to enter the country. The PM will begin this week to reflect on how restrictions in England could be relaxed ahead of a February 22 statement outlining his roadmap for ending the lockout. He is already under pressure from some Conservative MPs to move forward amid the frustration with the damage to the economy and the impact on people’s lives.

