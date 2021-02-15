Politics
Beginning of a Niu year: India and China begin descaling in Pangong Tso
After an eventful Year of the Rat, the Lunar New Year marked the start of the Year of the Ox. The festival, China’s largest annual celebration, has seen muted celebrations in China this year due to the pandemic.
A new wave of cases, along with more stringent testing and quarantine requirements, have left many people to stay in their hometowns rather than returning home. This means that the annual rush for Spring Festival celebrations has been less chaotic than usual in China. Indeed, this year, Chinese railways saw 70% decrease in train trips in the days leading up to the New Year.
However, the spirit of the biggest festival is an integral part of Chinese society and cannot be held back. This year chunwan or the Spring Festival Gala broadcast by CCTV did not only present blackface reviews but also the performances of dancing ox robots, artificial intelligence and 3D technology. This year the five-hour program featured performances on the celebration of the frontline workers, a skit on the lockdown in Wuhan, poverty reduction in China and others. What was particularly interesting was that internet companies like Kuaishou, Alibaba and Tencent donated billions of yuan not only through the program but also during the festival to encourage user spending.
Before the Spring Festival, President Xi Jinping call for The Chinese people must embody the spirit of the Ox – to be “selfless, tough and fearless” as China embarks on its 14th Five-Year Plan. According to a report by the US Congressional Report Service, “Early details suggest that Chinese leaders are considering expanding the state’s role in the economy and advancing national economic security interests; use market restrictions and its One Belt, One Road global networks to foster Chinese-controlled supply chains; and strengthen the use of antitrust, intellectual property (IP) and standards tools to advance industrial policies. As China faces trade tensions, foreign pressures and restrictions, and an economic downturn pre-pandemic, the government is keen to focus on economic growth.
Two other incidents surrounding the Spring Festival made headlines. The first is the appeal between US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. It was the first call between the two leaders since Biden took office and took place on the morning of the Spring Festival. The two spoke for about two hours, with the US president mentioning that he had mentioned the problems of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan during the appeal. Chinese reading, of course, took on a whole different line. The new US president’s policy towards China over the next year could determine how relations between the two countries play out and even dominate world affairs.
The other big impact around the Spring Festival – which is extremely relevant to India – is the de-escalation around Pangong Tso. Even as Xi Jinping call for the Chinese military to improve combat readiness during the upcoming Spring Festival vacation, the two countries have started a phased disengagement. Nine months after the deadliest border clashes in nearly 40 years, the two countries have gone through nine rounds of talks before disengagement. In fact, by the Spring Festival, the People’s Liberation Army had withdrawn 200 main battle tanks in the region. However, disengagement is only the first step – until a better solution is found, the border clashes will resume their cycle of conflict.
So far, the Year of the Ox (also known as 牛 or Niu in Mandarin) has started well. Traditionally, the Year of the Rat has been filled with turmoil, but the Ox, which is said to be more hardworking and serene, gives people hope for a much less chaotic year. We will continue to monitor how this plays out in the Chinese economy and its relationship with India.
–Hamsini Hariharan is the host of the States of anarchy Podcast. She researches Chinese politics and politics. Opinions expressed are personal
Click here for its other columns
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]