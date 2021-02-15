Beginning of a Niu year: India and China begin descaling in Pangong Tso

After an eventful Year of the Rat, the Lunar New Year marked the start of the Year of the Ox. The festival, China’s largest annual celebration, has seen muted celebrations in China this year due to the pandemic.

A new wave of cases, along with more stringent testing and quarantine requirements, have left many people to stay in their hometowns rather than returning home. This means that the annual rush for Spring Festival celebrations has been less chaotic than usual in China. Indeed, this year, Chinese railways saw 70% decrease in train trips in the days leading up to the New Year.

However, the spirit of the biggest festival is an integral part of Chinese society and cannot be held back. This year chunwan or the Spring Festival Gala broadcast by CCTV did not only present blackface reviews but also the performances of dancing ox robots, artificial intelligence and 3D technology. This year the five-hour program featured performances on the celebration of the frontline workers, a skit on the lockdown in Wuhan, poverty reduction in China and others. What was particularly interesting was that internet companies like Kuaishou, Alibaba and Tencent donated billions of yuan not only through the program but also during the festival to encourage user spending.

Before the Spring Festival, President Xi Jinping call for The Chinese people must embody the spirit of the Ox – to be “selfless, tough and fearless” as China embarks on its 14th Five-Year Plan. According to a report by the US Congressional Report Service, “Early details suggest that Chinese leaders are considering expanding the state’s role in the economy and advancing national economic security interests; use market restrictions and its One Belt, One Road global networks to foster Chinese-controlled supply chains; and strengthen the use of antitrust, intellectual property (IP) and standards tools to advance industrial policies. As China faces trade tensions, foreign pressures and restrictions, and an economic downturn pre-pandemic, the government is keen to focus on economic growth.

Two other incidents surrounding the Spring Festival made headlines. The first is the appeal between US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. It was the first call between the two leaders since Biden took office and took place on the morning of the Spring Festival. The two spoke for about two hours, with the US president mentioning that he had mentioned the problems of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan during the appeal. Chinese reading, of course, took on a whole different line. The new US president’s policy towards China over the next year could determine how relations between the two countries play out and even dominate world affairs.

The other big impact around the Spring Festival – which is extremely relevant to India – is the de-escalation around Pangong Tso. Even as Xi Jinping call for the Chinese military to improve combat readiness during the upcoming Spring Festival vacation, the two countries have started a phased disengagement. Nine months after the deadliest border clashes in nearly 40 years, the two countries have gone through nine rounds of talks before disengagement. In fact, by the Spring Festival, the People’s Liberation Army had withdrawn 200 main battle tanks in the region. However, disengagement is only the first step – until a better solution is found, the border clashes will resume their cycle of conflict.

So far, the Year of the Ox (also known as 牛 or Niu in Mandarin) has started well. Traditionally, the Year of the Rat has been filled with turmoil, but the Ox, which is said to be more hardworking and serene, gives people hope for a much less chaotic year. We will continue to monitor how this plays out in the Chinese economy and its relationship with India.

–Hamsini Hariharan is the host of the States of anarchy Podcast. She researches Chinese politics and politics. Opinions expressed are personal

