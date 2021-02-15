Prime Minister Imran Khan calls emergency meeting to address Senate ticket controversy





Prime Minister calls emergency meeting of PTI parliamentary council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan today called an emergency meeting of the PTI parliamentary council after party workers objected to the distribution of tickets to the senatorial elections.

Sources said the prime minister will consult with party leaders on the issue of senatorial election tickets at the PTI parliamentary council meeting.

PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa section has raised objections to the appointment of Najibullah Khattak, while PTI Sindh has a problem with the selection of Faisal Vawda and Saifullah Abro.

Read more: Senate polls: after Balochistan fiasco, Sindh PTI leaders oppose ticket allocation to Vawda, Abro

Sources said the final decision on ticket distribution will be made on the advice of PM Khan

What is the controversy over Senate tickets?

Senate tickets given to Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and wealthy construction entrepreneur Saifullah Abro created a rift between Sindh’s PTI leaders. They wrote a letter to the governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, about it.

The ruling party has been criticized by its provincial branches in Sindh and Balochistan for granting Senate tickets to Vawda and Abro.

Earlier, the party’s central leadership had withdrawn the Balochistan Senate ticket from business tycoon Abdul Qadir after a backlash and handed it over to Zahoor Agha.

Read more: PTI retrieves Balochistan Senate ticket from Abdul Qadir after members cry foul

Encouraged by the Balochistan fiasco, top party leaders from three rural areas in Sindh approached the governor on Sunday to show their anger and ask the party’s high command to take tickets back from Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI officers from three regions said they were extremely disappointed with the entire process of selecting PTI candidates for Senate elections.

Rural Sindh PTI leaders have called for a review of the allocation of tickets to the Sindh Senate and said the move would hurt the party in upcoming local government polls.

