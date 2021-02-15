China-CEEC cooperation becomes a model under the BRI

Nine years later, cooperation between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEECs) has progressed in various fields, with trade between the two sides increasing by nearly 85% and the number of mutual tourist visits coming close. five times.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the China-CEEC summit organized by video link on February 9, cooperation between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEEC) “has served to support our respective development and to improve the lives of our people. . “

FRUIT PROJECTS

Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe have made impressive progress in a number of cooperative projects.

Take the example of the Hungarian Kaposvar photovoltaic power plant under construction by the China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation. The plant, when completed, will be the largest solar power plant in the country, which is expected to produce 130 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 120,000 tonnes per year.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Stanari thermal power plant built by China Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) has generated more than 7 billion kilowatt hours of electricity on the grid since it was commissioned in 2016, making the country an exporter to European markets. .

The plant has directly created hundreds of jobs, said Aleksandar Milic, technical director of the power plant, adding that the operation of the plant in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina meets or even exceeds EU standards, through energy saving and emission reduction technology. DEC had developed independently.

In southern Croatia, a Chinese consortium is working on the 2.4 km cable-stayed Peljesac Bridge, which will connect the southern tip of the Croatian mainland to the Peljesac peninsula, thus giving Croatia its territorial continuity and convenience of long-awaited traffic.

In Greece, China’s COSCO Shipping investment in the port of Piraeus over the past decade has made it the leading port in the Mediterranean with 5.65 million twenty-foot equivalent units handled at the port in 2019.

The privatization of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) increased Greece’s GDP by around 1 billion euros ($ 1.21 billion) per year on average over the period 2011-2019, helping the country to come out of its debt crisis.

In about a decade, the PPA is expected to contribute more than 375 million euros ($ 454 million) to the country’s GDP and create more than 5,500 jobs, according to the Athens-based think tank Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research.

Across Serbia, Chinese investments have created thousands of jobs in industries such as auto parts, mining, steel, furniture and others, according to the Serbian Development Agency.

Among them, the rejuvenation of the steel plant in Smederevo was mentioned the most. In 2012, US Steel, headquartered in Pittsburgh, sold the steel plant to the Serbian government for a token dollar, leaving the company and its more than 5,000 workers in limbo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic recalled that “steelworks consumed around 12 million euros of public funds from Serbia every month, and we did not know how to solve this problem”. The turning point came in 2016 when HBIS Group, the world’s largest and second-largest producer of steel and iron in China, bought Smederevo and retained all employees. Now, the company renamed Hesteel Serbia is the biggest exporter in Serbia.

JOINT WORK DESPITE COVID-19

Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe have never stopped cooperating. When the pandemic erupted early last year, China received generous donations from EWC partners. Then, as the epidemic ravaged Europe, China returned the favor by donating and procuring much-needed protection and medical equipment.

At the virtual China-CEEC summit, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic thanked China for helping his country procure protective equipment and other essentials during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of both good governance and multilateral cooperation,” he said, adding that “the joint effort and solidarity will be essential for us to be able to provide the vaccine to all. , which is the main prerequisite for ending the pandemic.

Serbia has received the first batch of 1 million doses of Chinese vaccines against the inactivated coronavirus Sinopharm. “We know that mass vaccination is possible thanks to the first million doses that have arrived from China,” said Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Serbian minister of labor, employment, veterans and social affairs.

Hungary has also reached an agreement to buy the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, which will allow the vaccination of 2.5 million people. Hungary is the first EU member to acquire a Chinese vaccine.

TRUST IN COOPERATION

China’s trade with CEECs has registered an average annual growth rate of 8 percent, twice the growth of its trade with Europe as a whole. China’s total trade volume with CEECs reached $ 103.45 billion in 2020, breaking the $ 100 billion mark for the first time.

“Cooperation with China is necessary for all countries of the European Union, including Croatia,” Milan Bandic, mayor of the Croatian capital Zagreb, told Xinhua. “I see this cooperation economically, without any political conditions.”

Expecting continued growth in China-CEEC trade, he said that “more intensive cooperation between Europe and China in science and research should continue, mainly to secure larger quantities of COVID-19 vaccines ”.

“I am convinced that our cooperation through the exchange of good practices offers us a privileged framework for a strengthened and rapid recovery of Europe and China in the period to come”, declared Plenkovic during the video summit of 9 February.

(Shi Zhongyu in Belgrade, Yu Shuaishuai in Athens, Zhang Zhang in Warsaw, Zhang Xiuzhi in Sarajevo, Yuan Liang in Budapest, and Yu Tao in Vienna contributed to the report.)