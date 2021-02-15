Meet Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, the man who had Tawang in India





New Delhi: Almost 70 years after Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing established Indian administrative control over the border town of Tawang, reaching the area near the McMahon Line and displaying the tricolor there, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has honored Sunday the courageous major of a memorial. Prior to February 1951, Tawang, although it had been part of India since 1914 through the Simla Convention, was administered from Lhasa. Read also – Anti-China protests in Arunachal Pradesh, the effigy of Xi Jinping burned Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, was honored for the first time in the presence of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, two chief ministers, a central minister and a governor. Officials said it was a historic celebration of “Valentine’s Day” in Tawang – when respect and love spread over the late Major Khathing – as work to establish the memorial officially started yesterday. Read also – Arunachal Pradesh: BJP wins the polls of the civic body of Pasighat, JD (U) obtains 9 seats in the municipal company of Itanagar As deputy political officer of the former North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and present-day Arunachal Pradesh, Khathing had led a daring operation to place Tawang under the Indian Union in the early 1950s under the direct supervision of the then governor of Assam, Jairamdas Daulatram. Also Read – Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) receives big shake in Arunachal Pradesh as six out of seven MPs join BJP Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra and General Rawat attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing’s memorial at the Kalawangpo Auditorium in Tawang. “It is a magnificent function where Khathing has been honored. The contribution of the hero of Tawang cannot be forgotten. Recognition has been given to Khathing, which has so far been overlooked, ”said Rijiju. Members of Khathing’s family were also present at the ceremony.Khathing, who was a Naga from Manipur, was ordered from Daulatram to march towards Tawang with 200 soldiers of the Assam Rifles and 600 porters on January 17, 1951 from Chariduwar near from Tezpur in Assam. Prior to World War II, Tawang was under the administrative control of the then independent Tibetan government. Despite several attempts, the British were unable to annex it. According to historical accounts from NEFA, when Khathing and his men arrived in Tawang, he called a meeting on high ground near Tawang Monastery to meet with local tax officials, village elders and Tawang figures. Khathing used his diplomatic skills to convince the locals. He soon realized that the local Monpa community was struggling under the harsh taxes imposed by the Tibetan administration. He spoke to the local people of India it is democracy and assured them that India will never impose undue tax on them. Soon, along with the men of the Assam Rifles, Khathing took control of Tawang, the tricolor was hoisted to Tawang and Bumla and the region became part of India.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos