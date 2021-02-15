Farmers don’t want new laws, why doesn’t Prime Minister Modi take them back: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over continued agitation by farmers against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws. Gandhi asked why Prime Minister Modi had not withdrawn the laws when the farmers themselves said they did not want them and added that farmers had been camping at several border posts in Delhi for more than 80 days in difficult weather conditions and were now preparing for the summer season.

Addressing a kisan panchayat or farmers’ meeting in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, she said, farmers sitting at Delhi’s borders for more than 80 days in the cold are now preparing for summer. Why are they sitting? PM says laws are in the best interests of farmers. When the farmers themselves say they don’t want them, why don’t you take them out?

Speaking about the prices of sugar cane, Gandhi alleged that the prime minister did not give the amount owed to the sugar cane producers. She said that a quantity of 10,000 crore was exceptional for UP sugar cane farmers while the amount owed to farmers who cultivated the crop across India was worth 15,000 crore.

Did they increase the price of sugar cane from 2017? You should know that 10,000 crore is owed to sugar cane producers in the UP. This unpaid amount is 15,000 crore across the country. He is such a PM that he did not give you the amount owed, the congressman said.

Further taking a jibe on PM Modis’ official tours and gatherings in India and abroad, Gandhi said he (Modi) never spoke to the 300,000 protesting farmers who were camping at sites near his residence. You (PM Modi) have traveled the world on tours, rallies, bought big planes to commute, but you never heard the farmers camping just 2-3 kilometers from your residence. In parliament you made fun of them (the farmers) calling them Andolan Jeevi, she said during the kisan panchayat.

Earlier today, Gandhi tweeted in favor of climate activist Disha Ravi and demanded his release. People with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. Rays of courage and hope are spreading through an unarmed girl #ReleaseDishaRavi #DishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced, she wrote on Twitter.

Ravi was arrested by Delhi police over the peasant movement toolkit controversy on social media. On Sunday, a Delhi court sent her back to five days in police custody. Delhi Police said the 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was a key conspirator in formulating and disseminating the documents and started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to create the toolkit.