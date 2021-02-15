Politics
Farmers don’t want new laws, why doesn’t Prime Minister Modi take them back: Priyanka Gandhi
Earlier today, Gandhi tweeted in favor of climate activist Disha Ravi and demanded his release. People with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. Rays of courage and hope are spreading through an unarmed girl #ReleaseDishaRavi #DishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced, she wrote on Twitter.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATE FEBRUARY 15, 2021 at 4:14 p.m. IST
Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over continued agitation by farmers against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws. Gandhi asked why Prime Minister Modi had not withdrawn the laws when the farmers themselves said they did not want them and added that farmers had been camping at several border posts in Delhi for more than 80 days in difficult weather conditions and were now preparing for the summer season.
Addressing a kisan panchayat or farmers’ meeting in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, she said, farmers sitting at Delhi’s borders for more than 80 days in the cold are now preparing for summer. Why are they sitting? PM says laws are in the best interests of farmers. When the farmers themselves say they don’t want them, why don’t you take them out?
Speaking about the prices of sugar cane, Gandhi alleged that the prime minister did not give the amount owed to the sugar cane producers. She said that a quantity of 10,000 crore was exceptional for UP sugar cane farmers while the amount owed to farmers who cultivated the crop across India was worth 15,000 crore.
Did they increase the price of sugar cane from 2017? You should know that 10,000 crore is owed to sugar cane producers in the UP. This unpaid amount is 15,000 crore across the country. He is such a PM that he did not give you the amount owed, the congressman said.
Further taking a jibe on PM Modis’ official tours and gatherings in India and abroad, Gandhi said he (Modi) never spoke to the 300,000 protesting farmers who were camping at sites near his residence. You (PM Modi) have traveled the world on tours, rallies, bought big planes to commute, but you never heard the farmers camping just 2-3 kilometers from your residence. In parliament you made fun of them (the farmers) calling them Andolan Jeevi, she said during the kisan panchayat.
Read also | Toolkit: activists and environmentalists demand the release of Disha Ravi
Earlier today, Gandhi tweeted in favor of climate activist Disha Ravi and demanded his release. People with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. Rays of courage and hope are spreading through an unarmed girl #ReleaseDishaRavi #DishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced, she wrote on Twitter.
Ravi was arrested by Delhi police over the peasant movement toolkit controversy on social media. On Sunday, a Delhi court sent her back to five days in police custody. Delhi Police said the 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was a key conspirator in formulating and disseminating the documents and started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to create the toolkit.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]