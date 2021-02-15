SBP says Pakistan’s remittances remained above $ 2 billion for 8th consecutive month





PM Imran Khan thanks Pakistanis overseas for “record” remittances PSB says remittances were “slightly lower” than reported in December 2020 PM shares “good news “concerning the sustained growth of the industrial sector

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that remittances remained above $ 2 billion for the 8th month in a row as in the corresponding month the inflow was recorded at 2 billion , $ 3 billion against an inflow of $ 1.907 billion in January 2020.

“As of January 21, remittances remained above $ 2 billion for the 8th consecutive month. At $ 2.3 billion, they are 19% higher than January 20 and slightly lower than those of December 20, ”the SBP said.

According to SBP data, the highest amount of remittances came from overseas Pakistanis to Saudi Arabia, with data showing the country received $ 553.6 million from there.

Following the release of the data by the SBP, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked overseas Pakistanis for ensuring the country reports more than $ 2 billion in remittances for the eighth consecutive month .

“Overseas Pakistanis’ remittances amounted to $ 2.27 billion in January, up 19% from 8th consecutive January 2020 of remittances above $ 2 billion Prime Minister Khan said minutes after the State Bank of Pakistan shared the news.

Prime Minister Khan has so far said the country’s remittances for the current fiscal year are up 24% from last year.

“This is a record for our country and I thank our Pakistanis overseas,” he said.

In the same vein, the Prime Minister shared the “good news” concerning the “sustained growth” of the industrial sector.

“Large-scale manufacturing experienced another month of double-digit growth in December 2020, 11.4% growth from December 2019. Cumulative July-December growth is above 8% now,” he said written.

