Odisha Congress activist dresses as PM Modi during 6-hour bandh against rising fuel prices





A congressional activist in Odisha adopted a unique way of protesting against soaring fuel prices by dressing like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He sat on an ox cart and asked people if gasoline prices had gone down or not. Normal life was completely affected in Odisha today due to a six-hour bandh called by Congress to protest rising fuel prices in Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district Speakers at the congressional rally rang out the taped question from an old Modi speech and the man with white hair and beard implemented it by lip-syncing with hand gestures. This unique way of protest amused the inhabitants of the places crossed by the rally. The district witnessed a full bandh as large numbers of congressional workers led by former parliamentarian Pradip Majhi blocked roads. All stores, schools and colleges were closed and vehicles remained off the roads in the neighborhood. Congressional activists blocked national highways in various parts of the state, including the capital Bhubaneswar, causing huge traffic jams. Members of Congress led by MP Suresh Routray organized a “roko rail” at Bhubaneswar station. Travelers by air and bus also found it difficult to reach their destinations due to the unavailability of public transport. Travelers have suffered at bus terminals as the All Odisha Bus Owners Association suspended passenger bus services across the state during Strip hours. No less than 25 police platoons have been deployed to the state capital to prevent any untoward incidents. “The bandh has remained completely peaceful thanks to the massive support of the population,” said the head of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Niranjan Patnaik. He said emergency services, including ambulances, milk trucks, and media and candidate vehicles, were exempt from the bandh’s jurisdiction. “The bandh has been called upon to put pressure on the state and central governments to reduce taxes on petroleum products, which will help bring down the prices of gasoline and diesel,” he said. he declares. With vehicles remaining off the roads, many government employees cycled to their offices across the state, including Bhubaneswar. The main doors of the Lok Seva Bhavan Secretary of State were closed at 10:15 a.m. to prevent agitators from entering the premises while employees used side doors for entry and exit, a police officer said. Congressional employees offered chocolates to people who ventured through the streets of Cuttack in their private vehicles during Band hours. Meanwhile, a liter of gasoline costs Rs 89.69 in Bhubaneswar and a liter of diesel costs Rs 86.47. With PTI inputs For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

