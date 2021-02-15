President calls on all ministries to organize labor-intensive program





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that all ministries are required to implement large-scale labor-intensive programs as part of efforts to revive the national economy, which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are all going to move to a labor intensive. We have to work together so that all unemployed citizens can have an income, the goal is to go, ”President Jokowi said as posted on the Cabinet Secretariat page on Monday (2/15/2021 ). He said one of the ministries that run labor-intensive programs is the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP). Meanwhile, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KP) Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said that in 2021 there would be a total of eight labor-intensive program activities with a budget of 405 , 61 billion rock art. Activities carried out include construction of ponds / irrigation for aquaculture, minapadi, assistance of floating net cages for marine aquaculture (KJA), clusters of shrimp pond areas and clusters millennial shrimp pond areas (MSF). In addition, rehabilitation of mangrove areas, development of community salt trade (pugar) / irrigation of salt lands, as well as construction of public salt trading facilities and infrastructure. Of the eight labor-intensive activities, KKP will absorb a workforce of 4,673 people with salaries ranging from Rp 100,000 to Rp 120,000 per day per person. “We will review, to the extent possible, these activities are carried out by human workers,” the KP minister said at the coordination meeting for the discussion of the labor-intensive program led by the minister. coordination of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Monday (15/2/2021). Wahyu said he would seek to absorb more workers than existing estimates. He asked his KKP staff to prioritize the use of human labor over the use of equipment or machines. He also requested that the raw materials for the program be purchased from the community, for example mangrove seeds. “For example, with regard to the irrigation of fisheries at the DJPB (General Directorate of Aquaculture), as much as possible this activity is carried out by everyone. Not necessarily with a Beckhoe, but with a hoe. I also ask the general manager of PRL (Marine Space Management) so that it is possible to buy mangroves from the community, apart from the plantation work, ”said Wahyu. He ensured that the implementation of the labor-intensive program for the sea and fisheries sector could be carried out immediately, in accordance with the direction of the coordinating minister of Marves that the program to Labor-intensive was scheduled to be underway before Ramadan 2021. The goal is for people to be able to meet their needs during the month of fasting until Idul Fitri’s holiday. “I hope the activities will be finished before Eid,” Wahyu said. The implementation of the labor-intensive program at KKP in 2020 succeeded in absorbing more than 10,000 workers, especially for coral reef restoration activities. The restored area even exceeded the original target of 50 hectares to 74.3 hectares or the equivalent of 95,768 structures. Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos