Maryam Nawaz: Will live in Pakistan, won’t go abroad, says Maryam Nawaz





LAHORE: The daughter of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, said on Monday that she would not leave the country to join her father in London for his treatment despite the apparent offer of the Imran Khan government to go to abroad.

“Even if someone (from the government) comes to my house and offers me to go abroad, I will refuse it right away,” she said, speaking to reporters from her Jati Umra Raiwind residence here.

“I know some ministers say that if Maryam is allowed to go abroad, the opposition movement (against the government) will die out. But let me clarify that I will not leave my country no matter what. ‘it happens, and that I will not ask for my name to be removed from the no-fly list, ”she said.

The PML-N vice-president further stated that she had to undergo “minor surgery”, which is not possible in Pakistan. “But despite this, I will not leave Pakistan. I will live and die in my country,” she said.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Supreme PML-N Nawaz Sharif’s passport would be canceled on February 16.

Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after being allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

The Prime Minister’s adviser on accountability and the interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, said the British authorities had been asked to expel the convicted former prime minister from their country.

He said Pakistan wrote a letter to the UK to cancel Sharif’s visa which was issued for medical treatment after making an undertaking.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in October he would contact British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if necessary, to discuss his deportation and his adviser Akbar wrote a letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on October 5 for the ‘urge the expulsion of the former prime minister whom he said was responsible for looting the state.

Maryam alleged that “selectors” (a reference to army chief Gen Bajwa and others) are being questioned within the institution regarding the imposition of inept and incompetent Imran Khan on the nation.

“Now voices are being raised within the institution for imposing this incompetent Imran on the nation who made the life of the people miserable,” she said and lamented Sheikh Rashid’s “inhuman statement” regarding the use of the water cannon on protesting government employees.

Rashid had said the government had tested water cannons on employees. “Tomorrow this government will say it is using the atomic bomb on the masses to test it,” said Maryam.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos