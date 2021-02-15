Criticism by climate activists of Prime Minister Modi is not about climate action at all

The climate activist seems to be the new buzzword in the industry today. And invariably, all those classified as climate activists are very strong in their criticism of Prime Minister Modi and that too for reasons outside of climate change! I couldn’t help but wonder if it’s because climate activists have nothing to criticize Narendra Modi on this subject?

Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India has already supplied clean cooking gas to nearly 15 crore families in the country, under the Ujjwala program. The program continues to expand and will cover more families in the years to come.

Because under the direction of Narendra Modis, under the Diagram of Ujala India has already distributed and installed a whopping 36,70,00,000 LED bulbs saving nearly 48,000 million kWh of energy per year and nearly 19,000 crore (to date). If you are in India and travel its roads, you can see this change for yourself.

Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India is making rapid progress in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission provide drinking water to all households in the country by 2022. When PM Modi will announce the completion of the project on the occasion of India 75e year of independence, I would really like to see the reactions of these so-called climate activists.

Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India took on the world’s largest sanitation program under Swacch Bharat. Many climate activists pose for photos while cleaning up the garbage dumped on our streets and roads. For each of these alleged activists, there were at least 10 selfless volunteers who took it upon themselves to make their surroundings clean and make sure they stayed that way too.

Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India has built nearly 10 crore toilets for its citizens. I think I don’t need to explain the positive impact on the environment when millions of citizens don’t have to defecate openly. Studies have also indicated that thousands of lives have also been saved due to the lesser spread of disease.

Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India has voluntarily committed itself to achieving unprecedented goals for a developing country. We aim to reduce emissions by 33 to 35% by 2030, compared to 2005 (2030 is not too far away, dear climate activist). According to MEA, this means that for each additional dollar of GDP, India will use gradually and much less energy. What role do all of our climate activists play in achieving this unprecedented goal? There’s a good chance we’ll never know!

Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India spearheaded the formation of the Internalational Solar Alliance, a coalition of nearly 120 countries located between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, committing to lead a global effort to make the most of the sunlight these countries receive. Prime Minister Modis insisting on the use of more solar power as a major source of renewable energy is nothing new. He has also applied this right since his days as Chief Minister.

Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, Indias Solar’s power capacity has grown more than 11-fold in the past five years. Recently, India reached the 5th position in the world in the deployment of solar energy, overtaking Italy. You can take a look for yourself and see how popular rooftop solar panels are becoming day by day. You can visit villages and see how solar powered generators are installed. You can see for yourself the large number of solar parks being opened – we are not only on track to meet our 2030 targets, but also to beat them!

Because under the direction of Narendra Modis, a bugle call was launched from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2019, to end the use of Plastic. Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India is the first one to move directly from emission standards equivalent to Euro IV to standards equivalent to Euro VI. Because under the leadership of Narendra Modis, India has increased its forest cover by about 1.4% in just 4 years.

If these climate activists think that all of this is not enough, why can’t they write in detail about better solutions? Instead of constantly complaining about matters outside of climate, why can’t these suspected activists lead debates about what is still needed for climate change? Oddly enough, in a 2019 article published in The Hindu, one of the suggestions the author made to mitigate climate change in agriculture was that It is high time that we restricted them (minimum price of support, etc.). Don’t believe me see for you.

Climate change cannot be achieved with a magic wand. It will take long years of behavior change, sustainable policies and rigorous implementation to meet the strict targets. We are not doing enough is an oft-repeated argument by climate activists. Prime Minister Modi himself recognized that the world is not doing enough and that we must step up our efforts. He is doing all he can to take action. It’s time for climate activists to participate rather than whine.